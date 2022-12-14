Read full article on original website
New Mexico Gas Company hopes for natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural gas customers could see more stable prices and supply if a new storage facility is built in Rio Rancho, but customers might also see a rate boost from the construction. Either way, the changes wouldn’t be felt for a few years. Friday, the New Mexico Gas Company [NMGC] filed an application with […]
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
Paul Burt: The heart of KRQE’s newsroom
While he will be missed by all of us at KRQE, we are grateful for the many happy memories and moments we got to share with Paul and will continue to do the work he loved so much.
ladailypost.com
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Albuquerque mayor signs new tax transparency law
It will be in effect for this tax season.
KOAT 7
Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
KOAT 7
How safe are New Mexico schools?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
losalamosreporter.com
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
rrobserver.com
City aims for compromise between developer, neighbors in Los Diamantes
Los Diamantes subdivision is on track to get an apartment complex and medium-density residential development, but the Rio Rancho Governing Body delayed a decision to allow for changes in plans to compromise with neighbors. Developer Pierre Amestoy presented requests to change the land-use zoning, master plan and specific area plan...
Government Technology
FEMA Hopes Jobs Get New Mexicans into Wildfire Recovery
(TNS) - Peter A. Arguello really wants the job. Any of the jobs, in fact. He was dressed like the perfect applicant at the job fair: polished black boots, gray dress slacks, a light blue shirt and dark blue tie and — even beneath his protective mask — a discernible smile of optimism.
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
unm.edu
UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support
Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Rumor Brewing Company embraces new identity in scenic East Mountains
Those who read last year’s Look Back/Look Ahead story will remember that 2021 was a big year of change for Rumor Brewing Company in Cedar Crest, down to a full name change from the previous moniker of Ale Republic. They also doubled their brewing capacity, going from a 3.5-barrel brewhouse to a 7-barrel. This year, I sat down with Patrick Johnson, owner, and Robert Garcia, brewer, to find out how things are progressing, and what they are looking forward to in 2023.
Sandpoint Reader
A ‘contrarian elder’ speaks up against hate speech
Hate speech and fear speech are alive and active in North Idaho. They seem to scream a desire to impose their particular mix of far-right politics and religion on certain institutions in our communities — like libraries, schools, city councils and county commissions, not to mention our state Legislature. It’s past time that we who are alarmed at their destructive tactics speak up to counter their extremism.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
