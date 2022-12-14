Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico
Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from...
KRQE News 13
UnitedHealthcare: Helping the needs of rural, urban communities in New Mexico
New Mexico has much to be proud of. It does, however, carry several challenges as well. Many New Mexicans face food and housing insecurity, mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as a lack of healthcare resources that are vital to wellness and longevity. This year, UnitedHealthcare awarded several...
Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
New Mexico education department proposing kids spend more time in school
Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said, if the state wants to see a difference, kids need to be spending more hours at school.
newmexicopbs.org
NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns
12.15.22- This week on New Mexico in Focus, Our Land Senior Producer Laura Paskus sits down with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for an exclusive interview covering the critical environmental concerns impacting New Mexico. Host/Correspondent: Laura Paskus. Line Opinion Panelists/Guest(s): Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D – New Mexico.
krwg.org
Fronteras- Food insecurity in New Mexico
On this episode, we focus on food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, Anthony Moreno talks with Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. We also visit an El Paso business that highlights the work of local artists and talented people in the city, while giving back. Producer Evelyn Sandoval shares the story of Chuco Relic.
KOAT 7
How safe are New Mexico schools?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incidents involving guns at schools are on the rise nationwide and in New Mexico, with the latest Wednesday at West Mesa High School. Albuquerque Public Schools reported a gun fired off inside a student's backpack during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools police morning reports, there have been several incidents involving guns on APS school grounds within the 2022 school year, which has sparked concern for many.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents. The Land of Enchantment's projected budget surplus could reach as high as $3.6 billion due to a gush of oil and gas production. So far, the tentative plan is to pursue rebates of about $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple, according to Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
newmexicomagazine.org
Gift a Taste of New Mexico
Flyby Provisions can help you gift your love of New Mexico to the world. THINK OF FLYBY PROVISIONS AS SANTA’S little helper. The outfit began as a web store in 2019 but this past May debuted its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Albuquerque, carrying made–in–New Mexico treats for everyone on your gift list. Its products testify to owner Gina Riccobono’s dedication to supporting local farms and makers. The wildly eclectic array runs the gamut from chile-spiced pistachios and red- and green-chile granola to bison jerky and hot sauces. You’ll find tea towels emblazoned with roasting chiles and playful Santa Fe dogs, piñon body oil, lavender-scented matches, lavender caramels, and much, much more. Shoppers can peruse the goodies and fill their own shopping cart or choose gift boxes with themes like Taste of New Mexico, Love from New Mexico, Movie Night by Los Poblanos, and New Mexico Homesick Box. Corporate gift boxes are available, too, to thank your best customers this year.
KOAT 7
Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
lascrucesbulletin.com
LC District judge observes National Adoption Day
New Mexico’s Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces officially observed National Adoption Day (NAD) 2022 with the adoptions of four children. District Judge Grace B. Duran, who handles adoptions, child abuse and neglect cases, the juvenile delinquency docket and domestic relations cases for the Third Judicial District, united three families in a formal ceremony Nov. 9, the district court said in a news release.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
Christian doctors challenge New Mexico’s End-of-Life Options Act
The Attorney General's Office said they are "reviewing the state's interest in this matter and will respond in a court filing."
santafe.com
Service Dogs Changing Veterans’ Lives
From picking up a dropped set of keys and opening doors to loading the laundry in the washer and assisting someone in and out of bed, having a properly trained service dog can be the difference between a disabled veteran having their own independence or needing 24/7 in-person care. Founder...
New Mexico Higher Education Department announces budget priorities for 2023
News Release New Mexico Higher Education Department The New Mexico Higher Education Department has announced that it plans to sustain and expand funding for popular scholarship, workforce, and student-centered programs as part of its FY24 operational budget proposal presented to the Legislative ...
Governor eyeing another round of New Mexico tax rebates in 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Driven by a surge in oil and gas production, New Mexico is expected to rake in as much as $3.6 billion in “new” money for the state’s upcoming budget year. And that major increase might bring another round of tax rebates or economic stimulus payments to New Mexicans. Ahead of the […]
krwg.org
Food Insecurity in NM - Mag Strittmatter, Lorenzo Alba, Jr.
On this episode we focus on Food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, we hear from Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos.
