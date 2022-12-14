Flyby Provisions can help you gift your love of New Mexico to the world. THINK OF FLYBY PROVISIONS AS SANTA’S little helper. The outfit began as a web store in 2019 but this past May debuted its brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Albuquerque, carrying made–in–New Mexico treats for everyone on your gift list. Its products testify to owner Gina Riccobono’s dedication to supporting local farms and makers. The wildly eclectic array runs the gamut from chile-spiced pistachios and red- and green-chile granola to bison jerky and hot sauces. You’ll find tea towels emblazoned with roasting chiles and playful Santa Fe dogs, piñon body oil, lavender-scented matches, lavender caramels, and much, much more. Shoppers can peruse the goodies and fill their own shopping cart or choose gift boxes with themes like Taste of New Mexico, Love from New Mexico, Movie Night by Los Poblanos, and New Mexico Homesick Box. Corporate gift boxes are available, too, to thank your best customers this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO