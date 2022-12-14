ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play

Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You're understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you're looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
KTBS

How has holding a World Cup changed the way the world sees Qatar?

Qatar has been at the center of the world over the last few weeks -- and it's been quite a ride. For Qataris, as well as putting on a well-organized tournament, the World Cup was an opportunity to expose the world to their culture, displaying everything from their architecture to their hospitality.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
ktalnews.com

China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy