Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1
Brandon Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, named U.S. captain for 2023 World Juniors
Behrens of Avalanche, Savage of Red Wings to serve as alternates. Luke Hughes, a New Jersey Devils prospect, was named United States captain for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old defenseman had six points (one goal, five assists) in five games when the U.S. finished fifth at the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks
VANCOUVER - If the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-1) want to extend their four-game win streak on the road, they're going to have to prevail over the Vancouver Canucks (13-13-3) while missing even more key pieces from their line-up. Already without Nikolaj Ehlers, Saku Maenalanen, Mason Appleton, and Logan Stanley, the injury list grew by two more names on Saturday morning.
NHL
Malkin on Painful Goal: "Two Points and Help the Team to Win, I'm Glad"
The first thought that went through Evgeni Malkin's mind after Sidney Crosby's shot caught him right above the shinpad before deflecting into the net in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida?. "It's pain," Malkin said with a laugh after the Penguins practiced Saturday in Raleigh ahead of their matchup with the...
NHL
Stars rally in 3rd period, cool off Ovechkin, Capitals
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin remained at 800 NHL goals when the Washington Capitals' five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin, who entered with a four-game goal streak, still trails Gordie Howe (801) by one for second on the...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 10 follows Oilers opening road sweep
EDMONTON, AB - Pack your suitcases. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, come along for the ride during Edmonton's sweep of their first three-game road trip of the 2022-23 NHL season that featured victories over the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Mesar blossoming in OHL
Kitchener forward finds formula for success honing skills on North American ice. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
NHL
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
