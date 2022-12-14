Read full article on original website
Related
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox ‘heavily in mix’ for Justin Turner (report)
Still seeking a replacement for Xander Bogaerts in their infield, the Red Sox are reportedly in the mix for Dodgers’ free agent Justin Turner. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the interest and tweeted:. “Red Sox heavily in mix for Justin Turner along with a couple others....
Red Sox wanted to ‘do right by’ Eric Hosmer, who is more likely to be released than traded
The Red Sox entered the winter knowing Eric Hosmer was an imperfect fit on their roster. Instead of trying to force a square peg into a round hole in spring training, the club cut bait and designated Hosmer for assignment Friday afternoon. The timing of the move raised some eyebrows...
MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox interested in J.D. Martinez return (report)
UPDATE: Jon Heyman is reporting that Martinez has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers. The Red Sox and J.D. Martinez may be headed for a renewal of their marriage vows. Boston didn’t extend their designated hitter the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, but are interested in bringing Martinez back for a smaller figure according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman who tweeted:
MLB free agency rumors: Dansby Swanson signs with Chicago Cubs on 7-year deal (report)
The final marquee shortstop has come off the board and he’s not landing with the Red Sox. Dansby Swanson has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kiley McDaniel reports it’s a seven-year, $177 million deal. That means Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa have all found new homes and the Red Sox have a pretty significant hole at shortstop.
Scott Boras says Red Sox had competition for Masataka Yoshida at $90 million
BOSTON — Scott Boras was aware of the reports that media members and unnamed executives said the Red Sox overpaid for Masataka Yoshida when they gave him a 5-year, $90 million contract. He said Boston wasn’t the only team willing to negotiate at that level. “I assure you...
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox ‘can’t worry’ about perception they overpaid for Masataka Yoshida
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is aware that rival executives have ripped the club’s five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. To put it simply, he doesn’t care. Asked Thursday if he had a response to an ESPN report that cited rivals...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0