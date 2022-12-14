ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox interested in J.D. Martinez return (report)

UPDATE: Jon Heyman is reporting that Martinez has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers. The Red Sox and J.D. Martinez may be headed for a renewal of their marriage vows. Boston didn’t extend their designated hitter the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, but are interested in bringing Martinez back for a smaller figure according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman who tweeted:
MLB free agency rumors: Dansby Swanson signs with Chicago Cubs on 7-year deal (report)

The final marquee shortstop has come off the board and he’s not landing with the Red Sox. Dansby Swanson has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kiley McDaniel reports it’s a seven-year, $177 million deal. That means Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa have all found new homes and the Red Sox have a pretty significant hole at shortstop.
