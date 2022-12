Creating is part of Justin Rathbone’s DNA. It was in the eighth grade when the Waverly native’s passion for creativity intersected with his knack for writing code and led him to create computer programs and games. Those twin interests helped propel him to become a graduate from the College of Information Science & Technology (IS&T) with a degree in computer science and sights set on a career in software engineering.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO