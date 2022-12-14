Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Four takeaways as Celtics lose 117-109 to Magic, Rob Williams makes season debut
BOSTON — The Celtics were down big to the visiting Magic, and while they did show some life, it wasn’t enough as they fell 117-109 on Friday at TD Garden. The loss marks Boston’s third in four games as it dropped to a 22-8 record to start off a long home stand.
Cavaliers beat Mavericks 100-99 in OT on Allen’s slam
Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season.
Jayson Tatum rips Al Horford ejection call for elbowing Mo Wagner: ‘That was unbelievable’
BOSTON — Al Horford was ejected for the first time in seven years on Friday night against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Mo Wagner and Jayson Tatum was still reeling in the aftermath of the call after Boston’s ugly defeat. The All-Star forward did not mince...
Al Horford ejected for elbowing Mo Wagner in groin during Celtics-Magic tilt
Al Horford’s return to the floor for the Celtics after a five-game absence on Friday night was cut short against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Magic big man Moe Wagner. Horford and Wagner were tussling in a loose ball situation that led to officials calling a foul...
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum out for Sunday’s game against Magic
The Celtics are looking to get back on track after losing three of their last four games, but they’ll do so without their best player in Jayson Tatum. The All-NBA forward was listed as out on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Magic because of personal reasons.
Heat beat Spurs in first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019
Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.
League-leading Bruins defeats Blue Jackets 4-2, becomes first team to reach 50 points
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday. Boston remained unbeaten in regulation at home. Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made a season-high 30 saves.
Team Thomas captures first-round lead at PNC Championship
Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, combined to shoot a 15-under-par 57 on Saturday in the first round of the
How to buy tickets to the 2023 Hockey East Men’s Championship at TD Garden
The 2023 Hockey East Men’s Championship returns to TD Garden in Boston on March 17 and March 18, 2023. Tickets for the semifinals and finals games are now on sale. Fans can shop around on VividSeats for the best seats and prices. As of Friday, December 16 tickets for the semifinals on March 17 and the finals on March 18 both start at $59 on VividSeats.
Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch NHL games Saturday
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and hope to bounce back from their previous loss to the Kings. The game will be in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST. and will be broadcast on NHL Network. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. Both streaming services offer free trials.
