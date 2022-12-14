ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch NHL games Saturday

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and hope to bounce back from their previous loss to the Kings. The game will be in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST. and will be broadcast on NHL Network. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. Both streaming services offer free trials.
