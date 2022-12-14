Read full article on original website
Related
Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1
Brandon Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre
Rangers beat struggling Flyers for 6th straight win
PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1."I thought we played real good the first 25-30 minutes of that game,'' New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "Then we got a little bit sloppy at times. Overall,...
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin's record streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing mark is at stake vs. Panthers
There's history on the line when the 5-8 Steelers travel to visit the 5-8 Panthers on Sunday. A loss would clinch the Steelers' first losing season under Mike Tomlin, who took over in 2007. Tomlin's streak is one of the most celebrated runs in the NFL. His 15 straight seasons...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Practicing in full-contact jersey
Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton
Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night
Columbus wins rubber match of state title trilogy in Class 4M final overtime thriller
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- In search of their first state championship since 2019, the Columbus Explorers made sure to pack the house at DRV PNK Stadium. That’s because the Explorers wanted to make sure they completed the South Florida sweep of state championships in front of a Miami friendly ...
Team Thomas captures first-round lead at PNC Championship
Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, combined to shoot a 15-under-par 57 on Saturday in the first round of the
Cavaliers beat Mavericks 100-99 in OT on Allen's slam
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season. Allen outjumped two defenders to grab a lob from Darius Garland, then slammed home the ball over Christian Wood for the final points in the five-minute session. Kemba Walker had opened OT with a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 99-96 lead. “It was a character win because we just didn’t have it tonight,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But that wasn’t an excuse for the guys. They went out and picked it up defensively, which you’ve got to do when your shots aren’t falling.” The Mavericks had three opportunities to take the lead in the last minute, including Wood’s 30-footer as time expired. Frank Ntilikina was stripped by Donovan Mitchell and Walker’s jumper landed between the backboard and the rim on the other two.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh
Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
Comments / 0