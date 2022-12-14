BPD searching for a missing at-risk woman, 36
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Raquel Marquez, 36.
Marquez was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at the 700 block of 8th Street. According to the police department, Marquez is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity.
The police department describes Marquez as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 201 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue or black sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding Marquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
