BPD searching for a missing at-risk woman, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Raquel Marquez, 36.

Marquez was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at the 700 block of 8th Street. According to the police department, Marquez is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity.

The police department describes Marquez as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 201 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue or black sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Marquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.