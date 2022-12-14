Read full article on original website
Racing Suspect Involves Innocent Driver in Traffic Collision Ending CHP Pursuit
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended when a freeway racing suspect involved an innocent driver of another vehicle in a traffic collision off the 57 Freeway late Friday night in the city of Diamond Bar. At approximately 11:15 p.m., Dec. 16, CHP attempted to...
foxla.com
Driver killed after their vehicle gets hit by OC suspect who ran red light
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A failed traffic stop in Orange County takes a deadly turn after a suspect trying to evade deputies smashed into another car in Westminster. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried to get the suspect to pull over, but the suspect refused to stop, then running over a red light on Trask Avenue.
orangecountytribune.com
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14
An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
foxla.com
Tesla driver suspected in DTLA felony hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - The driver of a Tesla is accused in a felony hit-and-run that occurred in downtown Los Angeles, officials said. According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Nov. 11 around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street when the victim was in a marked crosswalk.
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Yard of Apartment Complex
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a wall and landed on the property of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, Dec. 14, in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to...
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in North Hollywood: LAPD investigating
LOS ANGELES - A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when they received...
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
Man bitten by K-9 during end of chase in Downey had nothing to do with pursuit, witnesses say
A lengthy chase ended in a chaotic search for suspects at a Downey strip mall on Tuesday, but one moment is raising questions.
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
foxla.com
Suspect at large following Winnetka stabbing
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the suspect who stabbed a man in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 20800 block of Sherman Way in the Winnetka area around 8:40 a.m. LAPD investigators did not have...
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 wanted in vehicle burglary at Irvine apartment complex
IRVINE, Calif. - Investigators with the Irvine Police Department released a video and images from a vehicle burglary in hopes someone can help identify the two suspects. The burglary occurred on Nov. 18 at the Fusion Apartments located at 17321 Murphy Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Video released by Irvine PD...
