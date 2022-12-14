After a full day on the slopes enjoying the fresh snow, an après ski is always appreciated. Telluride Arts District is offering an alternative to the traditional bar and café scene. Telluride Arts kicked off its new exhibition, “Après Ski,” on Thursday at the HQ Gallery, located at 220 W Colorado Avenue. The exhibit features Shannon Foley Henn and her most recent collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — portraits of rockstars in ski apparel.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO