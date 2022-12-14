The Telluride Open Space Commission continued discussions regarding the Bear Creek Preserve, particularly updating the signage and map on the area’s kiosk, during its Dec. 5 meeting. Local graphic designer Tor Anderson, who owns True North Designworks, presented an updated Bear Creek map for commission members to consider. The work session included a discussion about the information the commission would like to include in the 10 boxes Anderson included in his draft.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO