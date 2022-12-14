Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Flames
The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at SAP Center in San Jose for their second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. After last night's assist in Los Angeles, Erik Karlsson is one point away...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
NHL
Ducks Join Anti-Defamation League in Solidarity with Jewish Community
The Anaheim Ducks are proud to stand with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Orange County and Long Beach to Shine A Light on antisemitism this holiday season. ADL's Shine A Light coalition includes over 50 community allies, including organizations and corporations across the United States and Canada with the goal of bringing awareness to the discrimination and violence the Jewish community endures.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Devils 2
Picking up two big points, Florida improved to 15-13-4 in the standings. "We needed an effort like that," Reinhart said. "It's games like that that kind of get the ball rolling and momentum going in the right direction. Hopefully we can build off that." For a quick recap of the...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Ovechkin has Howe family support trying to become No. 2 all-time in goals
The Washington Capitals left wing will try again for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second in NHL history against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSDET, ESPN+, SN NOW). Howe played the first 25 of his 26 NHL seasons...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Run it Back, Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Oilers
John Klingberg broke another third-period tie and Lukas Dostal made 46 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers today at Rogers Place. Anaheim closed its four-game Canadian road trip (2-2-0) with back-to-back victories, improving to 9-20-3 on the season. Klingberg, Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and...
NHL
Watson fined maximum for actions in Senators game
NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been fined $4,054.05, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin during NHL Game No. 485 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 17, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Preds Represent at World Juniors
Nashville Prospects Selected to Represent Their Home Countries and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. As the Preds prepare to host the Edmonton Oilers for the second and final time this season on Monday at Bridgestone Arena, get caught up on the latest happenings on and off the ice in Smashville:
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Keller scores 2, Coyotes hang on to defeat Islanders
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from down two goals for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Friday. Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Coyotes (10-14-4). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves and Nick Schmaltz had three assists.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
Ryan Ufko Named to Team USA's 2023 World Junior Championship Roster
Predators Defensive Prospect has 13 Points (3g-10a) in 16 Outings with UMass Minutemen. Nashville Predators defensive prospect Ryan Ufko is headed to Moncton. After impressing at Team USA's junior selection camp, the 19-year-old Smithtown, N.Y., native earned a spot on the team's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship roster. This will...
NHL
Zuccarello hat trick helps Wild defeat Blackhawks for 4th straight win
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello had a hat trick and an assist in extending his point streak to nine games, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves...
