Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
NHL
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 17
* Will The Great Eight tie Mr. Hockey on the NHL's all-time goals list Saturday? Alex Ovechkin, who sits one back of Gordie Howe, has tallied eight times in head-to-head games with Auston Matthews but will be facing a familiar face who enters the contest with two straight shutouts. *...
NHL
Recap: Canes Take Care Of Kraken In Return Home
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a happy homecoming in their first game at PNC Arena in 19 days, beating the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2. The Story. Playing on home ice for the first time in 19 days, the Canes came out of the gate with their foot on the gas.
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
NHL
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Bruins
Columbus finishes a road trip that features three games against the Eastern Conference's best today with a matinee in Boston. The Blue Jackets will face a Bruins team that has been nearly unbeatable at home (15-0-2), but Columbus is looking to get back in the win column after losses Tuesday at Florida (4-0) and Thursday at Tampa Bay (4-1).
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-13-1) AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-9-1) 10 PM ET | T-MOBILE ARENA. After falling to the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night, the New York Islanders have a chance to get back on track when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. eastern.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back 4-1 Losses
After coming off a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Blackhawks faced the same fate after another defeating 4-1 loss to the Wild. Max Domi felt like the team played well the night before and showed good looks tonight but just couldn't capitalize on chances early on.
NHL
#AskKrenner: On Sergachev, Cirelli, Perbix and more
Favorite moment in your career working for the bolts? #AskKrenner. There have already been so many incredible moments since I joined this organization, so it's hard to pick just one. Getting the call from my boss and finding out I got the job, last year's playoff run, players hitting major milestones, all the amazing community initiatives. It's just an awesome place to work.
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
CHL notebook: Canadiens prospect Mesar blossoming in OHL
Kitchener forward finds formula for success honing skills on North American ice. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin
The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
Comments / 0