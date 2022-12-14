Read full article on original website
pbasailfish.com
Men's Basketball Fails To Complete Comeback at Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team made the journey to Valdosta State for a nonconference affair on Thursday night. The Sailfish faced an 18-point deficit at halftime but refused to roll over against the Blazers. PBA (4-5, 1-3 SSC) crawled its way back into the game before a clutch jumper from Kolbe Ashe made it a two-point game with 20 seconds remaining. The Sailfish fouled to send VSU (8-5, 4-3 GSC) to the line. One make made it a three-point game. The Blazers missed the second, but a foul on the rebound against PBA gave the hosts another chance to close it out.
CBS Sports
Miami-Central vs. American Heritage preview, game tracker, updates: High school football scores at MaxPreps
The only loss between Miami-Central and American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) this season was the latter's defeat to Chaminade-Madonna in mid-September. On Friday, the Rockets, which are the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, will either have their season end with their first loss, or they will hand the No. 10 Patriots their second. Last season, Central defeated American Heritage early in the state playoffs, 41-28, but this season, they meet in the 2022 FHSAA 2M Football State Championship.
gotowncrier.com
Palm Beach Central Caps Special And Historic Football Season
This fall’s Palm Beach Central High School football team will go down as the greatest football team in school history. Under the leadership of first-year head coach Kevin Thompson, the Bronco football team played like champions, and the squad deserves to be labeled as champions. “This year, we won...
thewestsidegazette.com
2022 Football State Championships in Fort Lauderdale: Know Before You Go
To be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 15-17 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships – DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Class 3M State Championship, 7 p.m. o Homestead vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) Friday, December 16. Class 3S State Championship, 1 p.m. o...
Where to Watch Miami OT Target Samson Okunlola's Commitment
Priority Miami recruiting target Samson Okunlola will make his decision Thursday afternoon.
miamihighnews.com
Ever Heard of Henry Jean-Simeon?
Miami High sophomore Henry Jean-Simeon is both a dedicated football player and a very bright student. For Henry, his education is very important. Since he is in various sports, he must maintain good grades. All through middle school and high school, it’s been a challenge for him to not talk to people during class and keep his interest in a certain class up. “Holding back my excitement towards football and focusing on class is very hard for me too,” said Henry.
Miami Man Claims $1 Million From A Winning $50 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off
MIAMI, Fla. – A stop at a Winn-Dixie location in Miami landed one Florida man a winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Pierre Hanna, 41, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
iheart.com
Duo steals over $180K in rental cars from South Florida airport
Miami, FL - A duo has been arrested for stealing more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from a South Florida airport. Miami police arrested 27-year-old Anseca Calix and 28-year-old Israel Omari Smith on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. Police say the pair were involved in...
Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site
Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale
In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints longtime government lawyer Christopher Green to Miami-Dade County Court
He’s worked as a public defender, state prosecutor and for a private law firm. Now he’ll rule over a courtroom. Gov. Ron DeSantis is rewarding Miami Assistant State Attorney Christopher Green for his nearly three decades as a government lawyer with a judgeship. On Tuesday, DeSantis’ office announced...
