Madison, WI

big10central.com

Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard get enough respect?

Let’s start with a Haiku, as per the new tradition here in the Open Jim mailbag. This one was inspired by the two University of Wisconsin volleyball matches I covered last week at the UW Field House. Ears are still ringing. Field House? More like a mad house. Fans...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Meet Jonas Duclona, Wisconsin football's first recruit under Luke Fickell

That Southwest Florida breeze continued to hit the University of Wisconsin football program on the recruiting trail. Jonas Duclona, who plays for Naples High School, publicly announced Monday his verbal commitment to the Badgers. Two other current Badgers, running back Chez Mellusi (Naples) and linebacker Jake Chaney (Lehigh), come from...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's victory against Lehigh

A comfortable nonconference victory for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team took quite a while to materialize Thursday night. The No. 22 Badgers had been in seven straight games decided by five points or fewer entering their contest against Lehigh at the Kohl Center. So while a 78-56 victory finally got to blowout territory by that measure, UW had to fight its way there.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Tucker Ashcraft — O'Dea (Washington)

UW finally landed a tight end in the 2023 class when Tucker Ashcraft made his commitment to the Badgers. Ashcraft was originally committed to Colorado, but reopened his recruitment after a coaching change for the Buffs. The three-star prospect is listed at 6 foot 5 and 235 pounds.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin football picks up third commit in 2 days with 2023 tight end

The University of Wisconsin football program finally holds a tight end commit for its 2023 class. Tucker Ashcraft, who plays for O’Dea High School in Seattle, announced his verbal commitment via social media Tuesday. Ashcraft decommitted from Colorado earlier in December after Deion Sanders took over coaching duties for...
Madison, WI

