A comfortable nonconference victory for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team took quite a while to materialize Thursday night. The No. 22 Badgers had been in seven straight games decided by five points or fewer entering their contest against Lehigh at the Kohl Center. So while a 78-56 victory finally got to blowout territory by that measure, UW had to fight its way there.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO