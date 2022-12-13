VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team made the journey to Valdosta State for a nonconference affair on Thursday night. The Sailfish faced an 18-point deficit at halftime but refused to roll over against the Blazers. PBA (4-5, 1-3 SSC) crawled its way back into the game before a clutch jumper from Kolbe Ashe made it a two-point game with 20 seconds remaining. The Sailfish fouled to send VSU (8-5, 4-3 GSC) to the line. One make made it a three-point game. The Blazers missed the second, but a foul on the rebound against PBA gave the hosts another chance to close it out.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO