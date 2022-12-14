Read full article on original website
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Utility Player of the Year: Lily Nicholson, McKinney North, Sr.
After three years of engineering the Lady Bulldogs' attack at setter, Nicholson's role on the court expanded quite a bit for her senior season. In addition to her usual setting duties, Nicholson took on more responsibility as an opposite hitter — a change she embraced and one that fueled another banner year for North.
Major football events bring economic, tourism impact to Frisco
This weekend marks a significant one for Sports City USA. As the Frisco Bowl returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the fifth time, the city once again is playing host to visiting athletes, families and fans for a game that is aired on ESPN.
Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.
Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
Allen ISD gears up for third year of Empower 1:1
In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students. Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
See where the Mesquite Chamber is headed with new chamber president Alex Helgar
Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community. What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?
The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more
During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
‘His Story: The Musical’ will make world premiere in The Colony’s Grandscape in 2023
“His Story: The Musical” will make its world premiere in The Colony’s Grandscape in May 2023, with performances beginning May 5 and running all summer long until mid-September. The musical, written and created by Anna Miriam Brown, is based on the life of Jesus, focused on a common...
McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why
Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
Rockin' Around The Realm, Christmas is in full spirit in Lewisville
Christmas in Lewisville is in full swing with lights strung across the city and holiday celebrations happening across town. Rockin’ Around The Realm took place for its second year at The Realm at Castle Hills on Friday, Dec. 9. The event featured a long list of holiday activities that were festive and free. Rockin’ Around The Realm had a DJ, photo opportunities, food and drink specials, and a tree lighting.
