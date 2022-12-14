ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety

Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy