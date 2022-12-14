Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
San Diego Police Say 2 Women Attacked Elderly Mira Mesa Woman and Stole Her Necklace
San Diego police are on the lookout for two women they say attacked a grandmother just across the street from her own home in Mira Mesa. The thieves stole the necklace she was wearing and then drove away, according to investigators, but the impact the crime has had on the neighborhood might stick around for a while.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs. Paula Luna and Jane Alba dedicated their time to help find the dogs and inadvertently found the suspect.
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
Triple rear-ended collision caused by suspected DUI driver in Ocean Beach
A suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of a vehicle in Ocean Beach Friday, causing a triple rear-ended collision, said the San Diego Police Department.
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Mountain Lion P-22, the `Hollywood Cat,' is Euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back...
Watch: Mountain Lion Walks Around California Neighborhood Putting School on Lockdown
Panther pride is on full display at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, in Southern California, where a giant mural of the fearsome feline mascot adorns the school's exterior. So when another type of big cat got too close to the school Thursday, authorities had to make it clear --...
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
Man accused of stealing mini Goldendoodle, ‘Chancho’ in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of stealing ‘Chancho,’ a mini Goldendoodle, from a Utah family in August, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Defendant Johnny Smith sat in court next to his attorney while the...
