S.s.
3d ago
It's been legal for 10 years. Obama signed it!! I guess they needed to pull from the real problems going on in America!
3
State Sen. Dallas Heard -- former leader of Oregon GOP -- resigns in middle of term
A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker...
klcc.org
Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns
Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker.
mybasin.com
Secretary Fagan Certifies the 2022 General Election; Oregon Ranks Among Top States for Voter Turnout
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan certified the 2022 General Election today. Official elections results are available on our website. Since the 2020 election, proponents of the Big Lie — the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump — have eroded public trust, increased violence and threats of violence related to election administration and put core American values of democratic self-governance at risk of erosion. In the face of these challenges, the 2022 midterm election went off without any major issues.
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that on social media and in statements, saying it means they can block new tax proposals in the upcoming session. “Oregonians spoke in […] The post Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Washington Examiner
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
omahanews.net
Outgoing Oregon governor refuses to carry out 17 death sentences
SALEM, Oregon: Before leaving office at the start of next year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates sentenced to death in the state. They will, instead, spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown decided to use her executive clemency powers...
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Oregon's Measure 114 gives county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm. Opponents say the criteria to make those decisions is ambiguous.
Oregon ethics commission says no to Knopp hiring son to Senate GOP caucus staff
Oregon’s ethics watchdog advised Friday that legislative leaders can’t hire family members for political caucuses, though lawmakers still can hire their spouses and children as personal assistants. The nine-page opinion approved by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission doesn’t name lawmakers, but it stems from Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp’s attempt this summer to hire his […] The post Oregon ethics commission says no to Knopp hiring son to Senate GOP caucus staff appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
OFFICIALS REACT TO HEARD RESIGNATION
Local elected officials are reacting to the announcement by State Senator Dallas Heard that he will resign from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN have asked a number of officials for their comment. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said, “Very few people...
KGW
Full interview: Oregon governor Kate Brown prepares to leave office
Kate Brown has served as Oregon governor for two terms. Democrat Tina Kotek will assume the office in January.
KTVZ
Commission directs ODFW staff to ‘work within legal authority’ to stop coyote-killing contests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed ODFW staff Friday to work with the Department of Justice and develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with its legal authority, while denying a petition from 15 organizations requesting rulemaking on this issue.
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
tuhswolf.com
Midterm elections drag into December
The 2022 midterm elections took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Oregon governor’s race was officially called, making Tina Kotek our next governor. Tina Kotek is a Democrat, just as all of Oregon’s governors have been since Victor Atiyeh was governor in 1959, though this governor’s race was extremely close.
Elliot State Forest will be the largest research forest in North America
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following this week’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land...
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan explains why she will not enforce Oregon's embattled new gun law that implements new requirements for purchases.
Comments / 1