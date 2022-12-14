ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Former Florida State linebacker utilizing Official Visit to Big 12 program

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4W4C_0jhtUX3900

The former Seminole continues to explore his options in the portal.

The Seminoles have seen ten players (and counting) elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Some of those players have continued to work with the team during bowl practices as Florida State prepares to take on Oklahoma later in December.

READ MORE: DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision

Redshirt junior linebacker Amari Gainer announced his decision to explore other options shortly after the FBS Transfer Portal Window opened on December 5. He took an Official Visit to Cincinnati a few days ago and already has a trip set up to another program.

According to his social media, Gainer will officially visit West Virginia from December 15-17. That would feasibly have him back in Tallahassee when the Seminoles return to practice on Sunday.

A legacy of Florida State, Gainer stuck with the Seminoles out of high school despite the change from Jimbo Fisher to Willie Taggart. After redshirting as a true freshman, he recorded a career-high 69 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2019. Gainer led the team in tackles the following season - the first year under head coach Mike Norvell.

Injuries derailed his campaign this year as Gainer broke his foot in the season-opener against Duquesne, which forced him to miss the next five games. He returned to the field in October but Tatum Bethune, Kalen DeLoach, and DJ Lundy soaked up the majority of snaps at linebacker, with Brendan Gant becoming a nice surprise as well. He total just 17 tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble in 2022.

West Virginia is losing two of its top three linebackers to graduation, leaving a potential opportunity on the table for Gainer. Plus, his former high school teammate, Garrett Greene, is a quarterback for the Mountaineers.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

NoleGameday

NoleGameday

