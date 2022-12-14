FSU Defensive Tackle set to return in 2023

Another piece on the defensive front is running it back in Tallahassee.

Florida State has been focused on retaining talent since the conclusion of the regular season as the team prepares for what could be a special season in 2023. The Seminoles have already learned that players such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, linebacker Tatum Bethune, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and cornerback Renardo Green would return for another season.

A lot of the work is being done by the latest NIL Collective in Florida State's space - The Battle's End. On Monday, the collective announced a deal with redshirt junior defensive tackle, Dennis Briggs Jr. The move secures another strong piece on the defensive front.

The Florida native began the year at defensive end but was eventually flexed inside with injuries hitting the interior pretty heavily. Fabien Lovett, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, and others either missed time or were banged up throughout the season. Briggs appeared in every regular season game, recording 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and a pass deflection.

Back at his natural position, there's hope that Briggs will have a resurgence next season with his athleticism and physicality along the interior. During his career at Florida State, he's appeared in 38 games, with 10 starts, totaling 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 pass deflections.

This probably won't be the last signing for The Battle's End on the NIL front. The collective has already signed over 15 players to deals in less than the last two weeks, ranging from a mix of veterans to underclassmen.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



