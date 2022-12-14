Nordonia boys basketball grinds out win over North Royalton

While all five starters are back from last year with eight seniors, the Nordonia boys basketball team has some sturdy expectations this season.

However, basketball isn’t played out on paper and that’s why Friday night’s 53-44 victory over North Royalton was important.

It was the home opener for the Knights and it was the Suburban League National Conference opener for both clubs.

More importantly, it was a grinding win that the Knights fought through and prevailed.

It was the type of tough-minded victory that head coach Dominique Sanders wants to see from his club.

Nordonia didn’t shoot particularly well. It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a quality win in league play, which is expected to be grueling this winter with great balance.

Bottom line was that when Nordonia wasn’t possibly at its finest – the Knights found a way to win as a team and moved to 3-0.

North Royalton (1-4, 0-1) had a lot to do with the fact that the win wasn’t laden with impressive numbers. The Bears play sound defense, run good half court sets, and often stop teams from playing transition basketball.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle as the Bears found some momentum behind the perimeter shooting of Jad Suleiman.

A lefty sharpshooter with a super quick release, Suleiman burned the Knights early with a trio of deep 3-point bombs in the first quarter. Nordonia led 11-10 after the opening period and trailed 18-17 at the half.

Good news is that Suleiman’s 3-point shooting was negated in the second half. He still ended with 16 points, but didn’t have any triples for the final three periods.

Much of that effort was possible by Knight team defense, but senior guard Landon Naylor played a large role.

Naylor also excelled on the offensive end. Behind a 17-popint second half, Naylor posted games highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out three assists.

Nordonia hit the boards in the second half after being somewhat limited with not a ton of second chances on the glass in the first half.

In fact, when Naylor converted a hoop in the paint at 4:26 mark of the third quarter, Nordonia had started the second half with a huge 10-0 spurt to make it 27-18.

Senior forward Gabe Ingram had a good game, netting nine points while 6-foot-7 senior center Mitchell Wiechecki had a strong second half and finished with eight points, eight boards, three feeds, two steals and one blocked shot.

Guard Liam Gopalakrishna also contributed as the senior added seven points while senior post Isaac Cherry had seven boards and four points.

Strong play off the bench came from senior forward Khari Al-Amin, who had great energy, hit a triple, and added three caroms. Senior wing Joey Palinkas also sparked the team as did the defensive play of speedy senior guard Patrick Williams.