Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale bowling has successful tournament to start their season

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE — Coaches Jeff Grant and Crystal Van Heerde led the Hornet varsity bowling team to the Wildcat Blastoff singles tournament this past Sunday. It was a tough competition and the Hornets competed with close to 100 other student-athletes at the tournament. The Hornets had a successful day, with several athletes earning top 10 finishes. It was the first tournament of the season for the Hornets.

The girls varsity bowlers took on more than 40 other competitors. Five bowlers participated for the Hornets. After bowling four regular games, they took the top eight bowlers into match play. In match play, they go head-to-head. Shalee Van Heerde and Chloe Manifold battled in a quarterfinal matchup and Van Heerde advanced to the next round. Van Heerde made it to the finals and ended up taking second place overall.

Chloe Manifold took sixth overall. Senior Alexis Bryan took 40th overall. Senior Madelyn Fix took 39th overall. Sage Wickham ended up in 25th.

The Hornet boys bowlers had three earn top eight for the seeded playoffs. Senior Charlie Teller took fifth overall. Sophomore Alex Portteus took fourth overall. Junior Nolan Grant won the tournament, averaging a match score of 209 on the day.

The Hornet varsity bowling members play their first match of the new year on Jan. 4 against Clinton at Hillsdale Lanes.

