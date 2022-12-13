Yvonne Quatroni 63 years old born in NYC. Lived in Pelham, NY over 55 years. Then moved to Jewett NY where she had owned a home for over 20 years. Married to Tom Quatroni for 42 years. Daughter of Frank and Ingeburg Babuska of Pelham. Sister of Frank R. Babuska sister in law of Susan Babuska. Mother of T.J/Samantha, Rachel /Jerry D’Agostino, Robert/Casey Grandmother of 5 Jerry, Ryan, Taylor, Andrew, and Dylan.

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO