Village Of Pelham, NY

PCC counters apartment plan with offer to revitalize Community Church that includes worship space, more preschool, afterschool programs

Editor’s note: This announcement was provided by the Pelham Children’s Center. The Pelham Examiner publishes announcements in the form received as a service to the community. Dear Residents of Pelham:. We are the Pelham Children’s Center (PCC) – a not-for-profit, full-day preschool center operating in the Daronco Town...
Yvonne Quatroni – Dec. 11

Yvonne Quatroni 63 years old born in NYC. Lived in Pelham, NY over 55 years. Then moved to Jewett NY where she had owned a home for over 20 years. Married to Tom Quatroni for 42 years. Daughter of Frank and Ingeburg Babuska of Pelham. Sister of Frank R. Babuska sister in law of Susan Babuska. Mother of T.J/Samantha, Rachel /Jerry D’Agostino, Robert/Casey Grandmother of 5 Jerry, Ryan, Taylor, Andrew, and Dylan.
