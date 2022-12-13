ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Fernanda Quiroga still remembers how Lionel Messi played soccer in what were then dirt roads around their working class neighborhood in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city. “(Messi) was always kicking something, a ball, a bottle cap,” said Quiroga, who at 35 is the same age as the captain of Argentina’s national soccer team. “The memory I have of him because he lived right in front of my house, is going to buy sweet pastries at his grandmother’s around the block and he...

26 MINUTES AGO