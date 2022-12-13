Read full article on original website
That Guy
1d ago
Yet another example of how the public school system is and has failed us. We now don't care about whether or not children understand facts, reality, science, math, and history as long their feelings are justified. Teachers can't get their students to achieve a D- understanding of things, so instead of blaming the teachers for their ineptitude, we claim the system isn't fair and erase requirements. You should be sickened by this.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Related
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
camaspostrecord.com
Quinn resigns from Camas School Board
Incoming Camas city administrator Doug Quinn has resigned from the Camas School Board. Board members “reluctantly” accepted Quinn’s resignation during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by the Camas School District. “I’m very privileged to have known (Doug) in this capacity,”...
kptv.com
Student shot outside of Cleveland High School; Tuesday classes canceled
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old Cleveland High School student was shot and injured outside of the school Monday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools. Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown. Officers found evidence of...
WWEEK
School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland
In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
kptv.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
mhsnews.org
Former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty gives students insight into successes, struggles of term
On Halloween, incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (Democrat) attended a town hall meeting with senior inquiry (SINQ) and government classes, in which she addressed students’ concerns, specifically in connection to her re-election campaign. The meeting, held in the library, was intended to be a panel for students to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown. Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.
KXL
Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed
PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed. Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe. The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020. In response to the closure, Commissioner...
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Twin girls survive pregnancy thanks to OHSU’s fetal surgeons
Chelsea and Billy Hungate are the proud parents of twin baby girls. The girls have been healthy and growing since they were born in the summer, but if one of them hadn’t received surgery before she was born, things might have gone very differently.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
ijpr.org
OHA recommends return to indoor masking as respiratory illnesses rage
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Influenza activity has doubled for five consecutive weeks. Hospitalization rates for the elderly with flu have increased ten-fold. Dr. Ray Moreno works at Portland’s Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He said we need to get back to the prevention tactic that works. “If...
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
alamedahistory.org
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
WWEEK
Anonymous Memo to Brown Hope Board Lays Out Allegations Against CEO
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has been roiled by turmoil this month surrounding its founder and CEO, Cameron Whitten. WW has learned that the basis for the strife is a 4,600-word memo titled “Brown Hope Whistleblower Document.” The memo lays out a series of allegations against Whitten. The fast-growing...
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
Community tips lead to arrest in fatal Albany hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
Comments / 3