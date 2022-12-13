ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

That Guy
1d ago

Yet another example of how the public school system is and has failed us. We now don't care about whether or not children understand facts, reality, science, math, and history as long their feelings are justified. Teachers can't get their students to achieve a D- understanding of things, so instead of blaming the teachers for their ineptitude, we claim the system isn't fair and erase requirements. You should be sickened by this.

camaspostrecord.com

Quinn resigns from Camas School Board

Incoming Camas city administrator Doug Quinn has resigned from the Camas School Board. Board members “reluctantly” accepted Quinn’s resignation during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by the Camas School District. “I’m very privileged to have known (Doug) in this capacity,”...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Student shot outside of Cleveland High School; Tuesday classes canceled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old Cleveland High School student was shot and injured outside of the school Monday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools. Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown. Officers found evidence of...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland

In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
VANCOUVER, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown. Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Columbia Pool In North Portland Permanently Closed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Columbia Pool in North Portland is now permanently closed. Portland Parks and Rec says a structural engineering firm inspection found that the nearly 100 year old structure is unsafe. The pool has been closed since COVID first began in 2020. In response to the closure, Commissioner...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

OHA recommends return to indoor masking as respiratory illnesses rage

According to the Oregon Health Authority, Influenza activity has doubled for five consecutive weeks. Hospitalization rates for the elderly with flu have increased ten-fold. Dr. Ray Moreno works at Portland’s Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He said we need to get back to the prevention tactic that works. “If...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Anonymous Memo to Brown Hope Board Lays Out Allegations Against CEO

Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has been roiled by turmoil this month surrounding its founder and CEO, Cameron Whitten. WW has learned that the basis for the strife is a 4,600-word memo titled “Brown Hope Whistleblower Document.” The memo lays out a series of allegations against Whitten. The fast-growing...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Community tips lead to arrest in fatal Albany hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
ALBANY, OR

