ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Friends of Residential Pelham, Pelhamwood Assn. garner 700 signatures on petition against building apartments on Community Church lot

pelhamexaminer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelhamexaminer.com

PCC counters apartment plan with offer to revitalize Community Church that includes worship space, more preschool, afterschool programs

Editor’s note: This announcement was provided by the Pelham Children’s Center. The Pelham Examiner publishes announcements in the form received as a service to the community. Dear Residents of Pelham:. We are the Pelham Children’s Center (PCC) – a not-for-profit, full-day preschool center operating in the Daronco Town...
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY
pelhamexaminer.com

Yvonne Quatroni – Dec. 11

Yvonne Quatroni 63 years old born in NYC. Lived in Pelham, NY over 55 years. Then moved to Jewett NY where she had owned a home for over 20 years. Married to Tom Quatroni for 42 years. Daughter of Frank and Ingeburg Babuska of Pelham. Sister of Frank R. Babuska sister in law of Susan Babuska. Mother of T.J/Samantha, Rachel /Jerry D’Agostino, Robert/Casey Grandmother of 5 Jerry, Ryan, Taylor, Andrew, and Dylan.
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in NY State with Two Independent Agencies for Second Time in Two Years

SUFFERN, NY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud

The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York hospitals on brink with staffing shortages, financial woes: report

New York hospitals are reeling as they still struggle to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic — with half the facilities reporting they slashed or eliminated services because of staffing shortages while two-thirds said they’re operating in the red, a shocking new industry report reveals. “One-hundred percent of hospitals report nursing shortages they cannot fill; over 75% said that other key worker positions cannot be filled — directly impacting the accessibility of healthcare services,” said the study released Wednesday by the NYS Health Care Association. It revealed that 64% of hospitals report a negative operating margin — meaning they’re spending more than...
NEW YORK STATE
westchestermagazine.com

Peek Inside This Perfect Forever Home in Pelham

This home is Pelham is a stunner. Photography by Brittany Ambridge. A family-friendly house in Westchester County is custom designed with a dash of drama in its entertaining spaces. When a family with three young children who had been happily living in tighter quarters in Pelham had the opportunity to...
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy