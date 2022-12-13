Friends of Residential Pelham, Pelhamwood Assn. garner 700 signatures on petition against building apartments on Community Church lot

Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
pelhamexaminer.com
PCC counters apartment plan with offer to revitalize Community Church that includes worship space, more preschool, afterschool programs
Editor’s note: This announcement was provided by the Pelham Children’s Center. The Pelham Examiner publishes announcements in the form received as a service to the community. Dear Residents of Pelham:. We are the Pelham Children’s Center (PCC) – a not-for-profit, full-day preschool center operating in the Daronco Town...
pelhamexaminer.com
Town of Pelham board seeks grant to make Daronco Town House more senior friendly
In response to a resident who requested more funding be allocated to senior citizens, Councilwoman Maura Curtin said during the Dec. 5 town board meeting that Pelham is seeking a grant to make the Daronco Town House a better facility for the senior citizens who use the space frequently. Ed...
pelhamexaminer.com
Yvonne Quatroni – Dec. 11
Yvonne Quatroni 63 years old born in NYC. Lived in Pelham, NY over 55 years. Then moved to Jewett NY where she had owned a home for over 20 years. Married to Tom Quatroni for 42 years. Daughter of Frank and Ingeburg Babuska of Pelham. Sister of Frank R. Babuska sister in law of Susan Babuska. Mother of T.J/Samantha, Rachel /Jerry D’Agostino, Robert/Casey Grandmother of 5 Jerry, Ryan, Taylor, Andrew, and Dylan.
3 School Employees Recognized For Saving Life Of Custodial Worker In Northern Westchester
A Northern Westchester school district is recognizing three women who sprang to action to save the life of a custodial worker.On Monday morning, Nov. 7, a custodial worker suffered a severe medical emergency in Yorktown at the Mildred E. Strang Middle School, according to school district spoke…
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
rocklandreport.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in NY State with Two Independent Agencies for Second Time in Two Years
SUFFERN, NY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
New York elected leaders call for passage of 'Fair Pay for Home Care' bill
New York elected leaders launched a campaign to raise home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage.
thehudsonindependent.com
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments
The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
therealdeal.com
Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud
The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case
A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
New York hospitals on brink with staffing shortages, financial woes: report
New York hospitals are reeling as they still struggle to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic — with half the facilities reporting they slashed or eliminated services because of staffing shortages while two-thirds said they’re operating in the red, a shocking new industry report reveals. “One-hundred percent of hospitals report nursing shortages they cannot fill; over 75% said that other key worker positions cannot be filled — directly impacting the accessibility of healthcare services,” said the study released Wednesday by the NYS Health Care Association. It revealed that 64% of hospitals report a negative operating margin — meaning they’re spending more than...
westchestermagazine.com
Peek Inside This Perfect Forever Home in Pelham
This home is Pelham is a stunner. Photography by Brittany Ambridge. A family-friendly house in Westchester County is custom designed with a dash of drama in its entertaining spaces. When a family with three young children who had been happily living in tighter quarters in Pelham had the opportunity to...
Bradley International Airport offers nonstop flight to the island of Jamaica; first time in state history
Officials say it's the first time that a nonstop flight to Jamaica is being offered from Bradley International Airport.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
