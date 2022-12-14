ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

goshockers.com

Wichita State Hosts Southern Friday Night

Wichita State (8-2) vs. Southern (3-6) Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Friday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
kmaland.com

Iowa Western rolls to national title

(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
KSN News

Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
KWCH.com

Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
maizenews.com

Video: TopGolf review

The new TopGolf in east Wichita is filled with happy employees, knowledgeable staff, tasty food and multiple game modes for anyone to enjoy hitting golf balls.
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KAKE TV

Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker

A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
