Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
goshockers.com
Wichita State Hosts Southern Friday Night
Wichita State (8-2) vs. Southern (3-6) Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Friday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
kmaland.com
Iowa Western rolls to national title
(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
Wichita high school basketball prospect Andrell Burton scores 40 points in Campus win
Find scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games in the Wichita area.
Wichita North High School reveals new mascot
Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the "Rehawks" on Wednesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
kfdi.com
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
maizenews.com
Video: TopGolf review
The new TopGolf in east Wichita is filled with happy employees, knowledgeable staff, tasty food and multiple game modes for anyone to enjoy hitting golf balls.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Northwest Wichita intersection to close for 2 weeks
A northwest Wichita intersection is scheduled to close temporarily starting Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection of N. Hoover Rd & W. 21st St N. is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Sedgwick County Republicans vote for new face in Kansas Legislature
The Sedgwick County Republican Party has nominated Chase Blasi to take Sen. Gene Suellentrop's seat following his resignation in Jan. 2023.
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
Comments / 0