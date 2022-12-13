ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

lohslakeviews.com

Lake Oswego Middle School scraps graded homework assignments

Lake Oswego Middle School is no longer grading work assigned to be completed outside of the classroom. Teachers are still able to assign homework as supplementary material but in order to make the school environment more equitable, only work designed to be completed in class will be graded. Removing mandatory homework assignments is intended to accommodate the various challenges students face outside the classroom. Teachers cite internet access difficulties, inadequate technology and challenging home environments as potential factors causing students to be incapable of completing all of their schoolwork.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
PORTLAND, OR
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX 28 Spokane

Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, has been shot and wounded outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown. Police said the 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers went to Cleveland High School shortly after noon after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

Portland to Replace Petroleum Diesel Sales with Biodiesel

Portland’s city council recently voted to phase out petroleum diesel sales and replace the product with biofuels. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. The rulemaking process and the interim rule allows flexibility to adjust the policy based on real market conditions.
PORTLAND, OR

