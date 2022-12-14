Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
State legislators react to Gov. Inslee's proposed 2023-25 budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee released budget proposals for 2023-2025 on December 14, with priorities in housing, behavioral health and the climate, specifically salmon recovery and protection. The proposal includes a housing referendum that would frontload $4 billion for housing construction over six years. Currently, an approximate...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon Fire Marshal announces Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant
SALEM, Ore. - The application period for an $18 million grant has been opened by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant aims to provide communities with resources to be better prepared for a wildfire. The grant is open to local governments, special districts, structural fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Polygamous leader conspired from prison to help child wives escape foster care, feds say
A polygamous leader helped girls he considered his wives escape last month from Arizona group homes, according to an affidavit filed this week that alleges he did so from a federal prison. The filing said Samuel Rappylee Bateman helped orchestrate the escape in a series of video calls from the...
nbcrightnow.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
nbcrightnow.com
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery
WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
nbcrightnow.com
Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
