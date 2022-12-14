ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State legislators react to Gov. Inslee's proposed 2023-25 budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee released budget proposals for 2023-2025 on December 14, with priorities in housing, behavioral health and the climate, specifically salmon recovery and protection. The proposal includes a housing referendum that would frontload $4 billion for housing construction over six years. Currently, an approximate...
Oregon Fire Marshal announces Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant

SALEM, Ore. - The application period for an $18 million grant has been opened by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant aims to provide communities with resources to be better prepared for a wildfire. The grant is open to local governments, special districts, structural fire...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery

WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever

RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The...
Missing Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, flown back to US

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his foster parent was found in Vietnam with the woman and her mother. The boy, identified as “ND,” arrived back in Seattle on Friday morning, accompanied by FBI agents and victims’ advocates. The boy reunited with his biological mother after he arrived.
WSP will continue HiVE patrols in following weeks

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Patrol is continuing its High Visibility Enforcement (HiVe) patrols across the state in order to deter serious collisions, according to a press release from WSP. Along with allied agencies, troopers will patrol areas where collisions are likely. HiVE patrols are scheduled for December...
