Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DONATIONS-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. To make a...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR LATER DATE
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It will be rescheduled. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
kroxam.com
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
kroxam.com
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls...
kroxam.com
HUNTER NICHOLAS HAS 24 POINTS & 19 REBOUNDS TO LEAD PIRATE HOOPS OVER BAGLEY
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team used three runs throughout the game to build a sizable lead and cruised to their second win of the year with a 77-51 victory over the Bagley Flyers in a game played in Crookston. Hunter Nicholas led Crookston with a monster game, going for 24 points and 19 rebounds.
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES FIRST, BUT FALLS TO #10 DETROIT LAKES
FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates picked up right where they left off this past weekend playing with lots of energy. The most impressive part of the first few minutes of the game was the Pirates defensemen blocking shots and keeping DL from registering a shot in the first seven minutes of play. Crookston would draw a penalty 3:55 into the game and give their Power Play an opportunity to give them the lead. That’s exactly what the Pirates would do as Jack Doda would skate in from the point and fire a wrist shot into the back of the net giving Crookston the early 1-0 lead. It was the 10th goal of the season for the senior and junior Carter Trudeau also registered an assist on the play. Something happened at the midway point of the period and the Lakers turned things around dominating the rest of the period. There was a one-minute stretch where DL would score three even-strength goals and take a 3-1 lead with 5:32 remaining in the period. The Lakers would get a Power Play opportunity late in the period after Carter Trudeau was called for a penalty, and the Lakers would score their fourth goal of the period and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. DL outshot the Pirates 13-2 in the opening frame after Crookston got the first two shots to get things started.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
kroxam.com
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY
Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
kroxam.com
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
kroxam.com
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO GIRL’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON WIN-E-MAC – ON KROX
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
kroxam.com
FERTILE-BELTRAMI GIRLS HOOPS CRUISES PAST BLACKDUCK IN TRF
The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Girls Basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and took advantage of a lot of Blackduck Drake turnovers in a 63-38 victory in a Section 8A matchup at Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls. FIRST HALF – — Fertile-Beltrami came out strong on the defensive end,...
kroxam.com
WAO PONY GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WIN-E-MAC
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team started the game on an 8-0 run, and even though they didn’t play a great game in their first game in 10 days, they were able to shake off enough rust to keep the lead throughout the game for a 43-33 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots in a game played in the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls.
kroxam.com
CAIDEN SWENBY’S 32 POINTS LEADS FERTILE-BELTRAMI BOY’S BASKETBALL TO WIN OVER BLACKDUCK
The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Boy’s Basketball team survived a late comeback attempt and held on to win 57-52 over the Blackduck Drakes from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on Saturday. Caiden Swenby led the way for the Falcons scoring 32 points. FIRST HALF – — Fertile-Beltrami opened the...
Comments / 0