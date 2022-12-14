ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DONATIONS-DECEMBER 16, 2022

The City of Crookston is holding the City Toys for Tots drive again this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, will be delivering toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get anything for Christmas. To make a...
CROOKSTON, MN
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit

Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
CROOKSTON, MN
Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler – Obit

Mary Magdelene (Nirschl) Babler, 87 of Olivia, Minnesota died peacefully on November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Ada Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
OLIVIA, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls...
CROOKSTON, MN
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
MINNESOTA STATE
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES FIRST, BUT FALLS TO #10 DETROIT LAKES

FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates picked up right where they left off this past weekend playing with lots of energy. The most impressive part of the first few minutes of the game was the Pirates defensemen blocking shots and keeping DL from registering a shot in the first seven minutes of play. Crookston would draw a penalty 3:55 into the game and give their Power Play an opportunity to give them the lead. That’s exactly what the Pirates would do as Jack Doda would skate in from the point and fire a wrist shot into the back of the net giving Crookston the early 1-0 lead. It was the 10th goal of the season for the senior and junior Carter Trudeau also registered an assist on the play. Something happened at the midway point of the period and the Lakers turned things around dominating the rest of the period. There was a one-minute stretch where DL would score three even-strength goals and take a 3-1 lead with 5:32 remaining in the period. The Lakers would get a Power Play opportunity late in the period after Carter Trudeau was called for a penalty, and the Lakers would score their fourth goal of the period and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. DL outshot the Pirates 13-2 in the opening frame after Crookston got the first two shots to get things started.
CROOKSTON, MN
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY

Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
POLK COUNTY, MN
FERTILE-BELTRAMI GIRLS HOOPS CRUISES PAST BLACKDUCK IN TRF

The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Girls Basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and took advantage of a lot of Blackduck Drake turnovers in a 63-38 victory in a Section 8A matchup at Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls. FIRST HALF – — Fertile-Beltrami came out strong on the defensive end,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
WAO PONY GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WIN-E-MAC

The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team started the game on an 8-0 run, and even though they didn’t play a great game in their first game in 10 days, they were able to shake off enough rust to keep the lead throughout the game for a 43-33 victory over the Win-E-Mac Patriots in a game played in the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

