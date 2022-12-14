FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates picked up right where they left off this past weekend playing with lots of energy. The most impressive part of the first few minutes of the game was the Pirates defensemen blocking shots and keeping DL from registering a shot in the first seven minutes of play. Crookston would draw a penalty 3:55 into the game and give their Power Play an opportunity to give them the lead. That’s exactly what the Pirates would do as Jack Doda would skate in from the point and fire a wrist shot into the back of the net giving Crookston the early 1-0 lead. It was the 10th goal of the season for the senior and junior Carter Trudeau also registered an assist on the play. Something happened at the midway point of the period and the Lakers turned things around dominating the rest of the period. There was a one-minute stretch where DL would score three even-strength goals and take a 3-1 lead with 5:32 remaining in the period. The Lakers would get a Power Play opportunity late in the period after Carter Trudeau was called for a penalty, and the Lakers would score their fourth goal of the period and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. DL outshot the Pirates 13-2 in the opening frame after Crookston got the first two shots to get things started.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO