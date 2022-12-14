Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office seeks information on Oxbow Cattle Company thefts
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two male suspects for thefts related to the Oxbow Cattle Company. The suspects are believed to be driving a 2007 to 2010 Hyundai Elantra. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sullivan at 406-258-4810 or 406-258-3309.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula
Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that happened on Thursday in Missoula.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
NBCMontana
Multiple car crash on Hwy 93 cleared
MISSOULA, MT — A multiple car incident traveling southbound on Highway 93 to Lolo is causing delays. Witnesses at the scene saw officials from Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the initial accident came from one vehicle hitting a guard rail, causing multiple cars...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released
Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
NBCMontana
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
hellgatelance.com
Boycott Break over free coffee: Break Café faces controversy
Break Café has been an established coffee shop in Missoula for the past twenty years, well known for its long hours and housemade pies. On any given day, the café is filled with people of all different backgrounds: tables of seniors having deep conversations over cups of boiling hot drip, middle-age businessmen sipping cappuccinos, and what truly creates the atmosphere of Break, dozens of high school and college students working diligently on assorted homework downing any caffeinated substances that comes near them.
Christmas season arrives in Plains with parade
Christmas festivities began in Plains last week with a tree lighting and parade. The sidewalks along Plain’s Railroad Avenue came alive with families and friends taking advantage of the many local businesses. Mountain West Clothing/Bean Bug, Garden Gifts and Floral, Mangy Moose Mercantile, 406 Outlet and Hello Sweetness Designs offered sales and giveaways. There were cookies and activities for the kids. Santa’s helpers, with Lions Club President Steve Spurr, were seen along the greenway, struggling to erect this year’s Christmas tree. With the help of several passersby, they succeeded in getting it in the upright position, ready for decorations. This year’s tree...
Annual lantern launch lights up Sanders County
Local volunteers from the Cancer Network of Sanders County recently launched 60 lanterns into the night sky over Plains in celebration of cancer survivors and in memory of those that have passed on from cancer. John Clark purchased the lantern kits and donated them to the CNSC for resale. Cheyenne Cirolia, Paula Ivy and Brian Reed, board members of CNSC, helped assemble the lanterns, while volunteers Laura and Scott Pickering and Kathy Miller launched them. Each lantern was sent up with the name and message of a loved one written on its side and was purchased for $10. Lantern sales for...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
235
Followers
699
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0