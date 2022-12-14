As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks across the state. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit, and vegetables. Also, the funds are becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations simply stay open through payment of rent, utilities, and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing. “Rising costs of groceries and other household items is pushing more families than ever before to our local food banks,” said Bill McGladdery, of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Food insecurity can happen to anyone.”

