Montana State

backcountryhunters.org

Drastic Changes to Quality Elk Hunting in District 313 Proposed

For an outfit that has repeatedly stated their desire to simplify and improve public engagement, a proposed last-minute change in FWP’s hunting regs seems mighty rushed. Long after the biennial season-setting last spring and squashed between two holidays, Montana's Fish & Wildlife Commission’s Vice Chair Tabor is pushing a drastic change to elk hunting in southwestern Montana.
railfan.com

Montana Rail Link Names New President

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link will have a new president before its likely demise in 2023. On Friday, the railroad announced that Joe Racicot, the railroad’s current vice president of administration and general counsel, will replace Derek Ollmann effective immediately. Ollmann, who has been president of MRL...
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana

Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
MY 103.5

Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023

This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Crazy Mountain Access Project

Jess Peterson, with Western Skies Strategies, talks about the importance of public comment for a proposed public land exchange in the Crazy Mountains. Conservationists and sportsman ranchers came together for this proposed project. This area will be excellent for fishing, hunting, and hiking all for the public to enjoy. In order for this to happen, the public has to weigh in! Use the QR code and submit your comment for this exciting project.
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Historic Hotels In Montana

Montana is a proudly historic state with much to exhibit by way of national heritage. You’ll find historic blocks, districts, and buildings dating back to the earlier days of the state’s development. This could’ve come by way of the railroad, the mining industry, homesteading, or agriculture. The...
KULR8

Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
K2 Radio

Several Stretches of Wyoming Highways Affected by Closures

(Above) Not too long ago on U.S. 385 near Chadron, Nebraska. "Nearly all highways in the western portion of the state, to as far east as Valentine and North Platte, remain closed at this hour. Those closures can and do affect our highways, such as U.S. 20, which is closed from Lusk to the state line" said the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Daily Montanan

Gianforte approves $309 million in federal funds for broadband expansion

Gov. Greg Gianforte approved $309 million in federal funding for broadband expansion, saying Wednesday the projects will prioritize both unserved and underserved communities in Montana. The governor signed off on more than 60 projects that will allocate federal stimulus funds to programs throughout Montana that were finalized last week by the ARPA Communications Advisory Commission. […] The post Gianforte approves $309 million in federal funds for broadband expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
