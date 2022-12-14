A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order truncating the size and scope of wolf hunting season in response to a motion filed last week by conservation groups. The judge’s order closes wolf hunting near Yellowstone National Park, prohibits the use of snares during trapping season and returns several wolf management units to their previous quotas, including one near Glacier National Park. It represents a partial victory for conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote, which requested an end to all wolf hunting while a lawsuit against the state, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and...

MONTANA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO