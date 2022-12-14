Read full article on original website
Communication infrastructure overhaul planned for western Montana
As part of the 15-year plan to expand voice, broadband and fiber connected communications across western Montana, Blackfoot Communications continues to replace outdated infrastructure. The company recently sent out reminders to residents of what do expect during the process. Blackfoot communications currently offers services over a network of both fiber optic and copper cables. Updated services are currently available in Thomson Falls and some surrounding areas, but soon Plains, Weeksville and Paradise will see network upgrades. Some outdated cables have been buried in the ground long enough to deteriorate. Some infrastructure has been in place for more than 30 years. As such, the...
PHOTO: St. Regis Nativity Scene
The St. Regis Senior Center was aglow on Saturday with a glorious display of Nativity sets. Organized by Linda Forest, the Biblical scenes were put out for all to enjoy as shoppers came and went from the Christmas Bazaar next door. Forest owns several of the nativity sets herself, and enjoys collecting a variety of whimsical displays. There was an adorable bear nativity set, a wild west version of a babe in a manger, and more classic sets made of shiny brass or intricate glassware. (Amy Quinlivan/Mineral Independent)
Flu cases on the rise in Montana
Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials told the Inter Lake on Dec....
Author details Taft's 'wicked' history in new book
Between 1906 and 1909, the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway put track, trestles, and tunnels through the Bitterroot wilderness on the border of Montana and Idaho. This was all part of the Pacific Coast Extension connecting East Coast population centers to China and Japan. Construction included the 1.8-mile St. Paul Pass Tunnel, located under the state border. It also created the town of Taft, once home to nearly 10,000 men, 500 prostitutes, and 27 saloons — it gained the reputation as the "Wickedest City in America." It was notorious for drinking and gambling, with a murder rate higher than Chicago....
Democrats gather in Plains to discuss upcoming session
Democrats from seven counties in Montana assembled Nov. 20 at the Sanders County Fairgrounds to share ideas and strategize for the upcoming Montana Legislature session in January. The conference “Building Bridges: Moving Forward” was chaired by Mindy Ferrell from the Sanders County Democrats chapter. Keynote speakers were Marc Racicot, a two-term Republican Montana Governor, and Monica Tranel, who recently lost her election bid for the newly established U.S. House seat to Ryan Zinke. Also present was retired longtime Montana State Sen. Jim Elliott, the former chairman of the Montana Democratic Party. In Ferrell’s opening comments, she thanked all those present for their...
Book Review: Trout Town a fun romp
When Montana author Dave Ames gave me a review copy of his latest book, “Trout Town” I expected a tome of essays on trout and fishing, a la John Gierach. “Trout Town” is nothing of the sort. It’s a crime novel that blasts along like an Elmore Leonard tale, full of cool and interesting characters. The pages, and the story, cruise along in a delightful arc like a big brown blasting after a salmonfly. Trout Town is a fictional town in Montana, home to Jake Cruz, an Afghanistan veteran turned detective, whose charge is to find out who would shoot Skinny McCarthy? The plot...
Local organizations awarded grants from Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation
The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has selected 100 food banks, food pantries, rescue missions, homeless shelters and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive a combined $350,000 in additional grant funds to aid them in helping Montana’s most vulnerable citizens during the holiday season. Among the grant winners is Hot Springs Food Pantry, Community Services Fellowship Inc. in Noxon, Community Food Bank Of Mineral County in Superior, and Community Harvest Inc. Food Bank in Thompson Falls. The Foundation’s Holiday Giving Program is in addition to other grants that are awarded annually to these basic needs organizations and is intended to...
Big game hunting season concludes with harvest totals up
MISSOULA – Montana’s 2022 general big game hunting season closed Sunday, Nov. 27 much the way it began five weeks ago, with harvest totals up slightly from last year and cold and snowy conditions prevailing across much of west-central Montana. During the six weekends of the season, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks operated wildlife check stations in four locations around west-central Montana, where biologists collectively recorded 9,726 hunter stops and a harvest of 301 elk, 110 mule deer and 567 white-tailed deer. This compares to 10,216 hunter stops, 192 elk, 109 mule deer and 513 white-tailed deer at the 2021 season’s...
Moose hunt a test of perseverance
Hunters who have been in the game for any appreciable length of time know they must exercise great patience and perseverance in the pursuit of success. As a lifelong hunter, 43-year-old Johnny Willcut is extremely familiar with both virtues. The Flathead Valley resident filled his 2020 moose tag while repeatedly exercising patience and perseverance. He had recovered from a bad fall he suffered in November 2019 after bagging a mountain goat while hunting in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. After snagging a rare permit for a goat and recovering from the fall in which he broke his humerus, the long bone in his upper left arm,...
Counties pressured to object to CSKT Compact
As the deadline approaches to file objections to water rights claims set out in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes-Montana Water Compact, some local officials are considering the effects of the landmark deal. Mineral County Deputy Attorney Wally Congdon, for one, believes there is reason to object. Congdon, an attorney with a history working on water rights cases, led a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Sanders County commissioners chambers, where he advocated for individuals, and the county itself, to file objections. The meeting brought together several dozen people, as attendees lined the walls and watched from the doorway. The compact between...
Court order pauses Montana wolf hunts
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order truncating the size and scope of wolf hunting season in response to a motion filed last week by conservation groups. The judge’s order closes wolf hunting near Yellowstone National Park, prohibits the use of snares during trapping season and returns several wolf management units to their previous quotas, including one near Glacier National Park. It represents a partial victory for conservation groups WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote, which requested an end to all wolf hunting while a lawsuit against the state, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and...
Town Pump holds annual food bank fundraiser
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks across the state. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit, and vegetables. Also, the funds are becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations simply stay open through payment of rent, utilities, and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing. “Rising costs of groceries and other household items is pushing more families than ever before to our local food banks,” said Bill McGladdery, of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Food insecurity can happen to anyone.”
Knudsen elected vice chair of the Republican AG association
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was elected vice chair of the Republican Attorney General Association (RAGA), a national political advocacy group, over the weekend. Knudsen, a Montana native and former Montana Speaker of the House, was elected as Roosevelt County Attorney in 2018. He campaigned on fighting crime and sending violent offenders to jail. In 2020, Knudsen ran and was elected as the Montana Attorney General. He employed a similar platform — ending illegal drug trafficking statewide and cutting down on violence — during that campaign. He has served as attorney general since January 2021. Knudsen rose to the vice chair position “As former...
Montana Republicans, Democrats select leaders in advance of 2023 session
Montana legislators selected leadership Wednesday for the 2023 legislative session. Senate Republicans elected Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, to serve as the next president of the Senate, according to an email from the Senate Majority. Ellsworth was the Senate president pro tempore during the 2021 legislative session. “It’s an honor to serve as the next president of the Senate,” Ellsworth said in a statement. “I look forward to working with senators on passing a conservative balanced budget, providing financial relief and lower taxes to Montanans, enacting red tape relief, and preserving the Montana way of life for future generations. “I’m excited to get to work.” Republican...
