Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Flathead Beacon
MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
11/30/22 Animal on Roadway, I-90 EB MM 64, Transferred call to MDOT. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded. Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Cold Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy contacted vehicle owner and advised them to move the vehicle. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Medical Assistance Required, I-90 MM 58, Deputy and Superior EMS responded. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 25, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 26, Transferred call...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, unexpectedly left us Nov. 8, 2022 at home. Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Superior, to Mary Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller, Sr. He attended grade school in Paradise, and graduated from high school in Superior in 1963. He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon to get his teaching degree. Bruce married his best friend Sharon Harrold in June of 1971 in Superior. Bruce helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class...
Missoula begins bidding to remove Sleepy Inn ahead of redevelopment
More than two years after purchasing a dilapidated West Broadway property the City of Missoula is taking steps to redevelop the site.
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
