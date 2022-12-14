Read full article on original website
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
Plains art students bring holiday cheer to area businesses
Art teacher Kristen Cole’s students spent last Thursday bringing holiday cheer to businesses around Plains. They used their art skills to paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of 17 businesses. The Post Office was among those having 11 windows painted. This was the second year in a row to have the students paint their windows. Artist and 10th-grader RuBea Privett was hard at work painting the character, Cindy Lou Who, which came to life under her brush strokes. Privett said she enjoyed spending time creating her art. Ninth-graders Madi Peele and Maddie Carter were adding more holiday cheer to the windows,...
Plains churches celebrate with Christmas choir
The second annual Community Christmas Choir Concert and sing-along took place Saturday evening at the Plains Bible Chapel. Members from several different churches sang traditional Christmas songs, and at times asked the audience to sing along with the choir. Choir director Jeanine Croft was instrumental in recruiting singers from the various churches to participate. Croft said that she has been working hard to get the word out to the community. Three more youth singers were added to the choir this year. Choir members committed to several practices in preparation for the Saturday evening performance. Pastor Rich Culbertson opened the concert with a...
Christmas season arrives in Plains with parade
Christmas festivities began in Plains last week with a tree lighting and parade. The sidewalks along Plain’s Railroad Avenue came alive with families and friends taking advantage of the many local businesses. Mountain West Clothing/Bean Bug, Garden Gifts and Floral, Mangy Moose Mercantile, 406 Outlet and Hello Sweetness Designs offered sales and giveaways. There were cookies and activities for the kids. Santa’s helpers, with Lions Club President Steve Spurr, were seen along the greenway, struggling to erect this year’s Christmas tree. With the help of several passersby, they succeeded in getting it in the upright position, ready for decorations. This year’s tree...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
William Cenis
William Marcel (Bill) Cenis of Plains, 82, died in the hospital at Helena on Nov. 10, 2022. Bill was born on Feb. 19, 1940 in Spokane, WA. He was the youngest son of Edward F. and Hazel T. (Noble) Cenis. Bill had two brothers, Ted and Tom, and a sister, Marylu, all of whom predeceased him. As a child, Bill lived mostly in Spokane, but traveled to and spent time in the Red Lodge – Bearcreek area, where his father maintained business ties. Skip, as he was known by his peers, graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1958....
Annual lantern launch lights up Sanders County
Local volunteers from the Cancer Network of Sanders County recently launched 60 lanterns into the night sky over Plains in celebration of cancer survivors and in memory of those that have passed on from cancer. John Clark purchased the lantern kits and donated them to the CNSC for resale. Cheyenne Cirolia, Paula Ivy and Brian Reed, board members of CNSC, helped assemble the lanterns, while volunteers Laura and Scott Pickering and Kathy Miller launched them. Each lantern was sent up with the name and message of a loved one written on its side and was purchased for $10. Lantern sales for...
Stakeholders discuss public access around Plains
A public meeting was held last week at the Plains County Fairgrounds to discuss acquiring 11,804 acres of forestland south of Plains. The lands in question were originally given to the Great Northern Railroad by the federal government to recover the costs of constructing their rail lines running from St. Paul, Minnesota to Seattle. Over the years the properties change hands many times and the land in question is currently owned by MKH Montana. MKH owns land in Mineral, Sanders and Missoula counties with most of their lands in block management, open to public use. The company entered into an agreement...
Community Calendar
Dec. 2-3 Thompson Falls Chamber Christmas on Main Street Friday - Holiday Stroll 4-6 Saturday - Gingerbread Contest, Parade at 5:30 Dec. 3 Superior Christmas tree lighting and holiday celebration 4:30 - 6:00 Santa pictures, Christmas Carolers, Treats! Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out...
Plains theater students ignite laughter in murder mystery
Friday evening, the community of Plains filled the new school gymnasium to enjoy the first play for the school year, "Clue," directed by Terry Henry and assistant director Cathy Emmet. A comedy at heart, "Clue" takes place on a stormy night at the Boddy Manor. A host of unusual dinner guests, with each having aliases, stumbles through the evening as the body count rises. Short one liners kept the audience laughing through the play. Fumbling through the evening, each of the dinner quests suspect each other and try their best to discover the true murderer. "Clue" is a comedy based on...
VFW spreads cheer with care packages
Monday was a busy day at VFW Post No. 3596 in Plains. Volunteers gathered to honor each of our Sanders County active-duty veterans, both stateside and overseas, with a carefully prepared care package. Each soldier will receive a gift box filled with treats, hygiene products and clothing items that will be sent out in time for Christmas. This annual event has been helping our troops since 1939 with the continuing help of local volunteers, local businesses, and the many cash donations of the community. Monday’s volunteers were Deborah Davis, Cindy Gray, Barb Kincaid, Karon Royse, Becky Pouley and Bibi Smith. These...
Counties pressured to object to CSKT Compact
As the deadline approaches to file objections to water rights claims set out in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes-Montana Water Compact, some local officials are considering the effects of the landmark deal. Mineral County Deputy Attorney Wally Congdon, for one, believes there is reason to object. Congdon, an attorney with a history working on water rights cases, led a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Sanders County commissioners chambers, where he advocated for individuals, and the county itself, to file objections. The meeting brought together several dozen people, as attendees lined the walls and watched from the doorway. The compact between...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
