Read full article on original website
Related
Plains art students bring holiday cheer to area businesses
Art teacher Kristen Cole’s students spent last Thursday bringing holiday cheer to businesses around Plains. They used their art skills to paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of 17 businesses. The Post Office was among those having 11 windows painted. This was the second year in a row to have the students paint their windows. Artist and 10th-grader RuBea Privett was hard at work painting the character, Cindy Lou Who, which came to life under her brush strokes. Privett said she enjoyed spending time creating her art. Ninth-graders Madi Peele and Maddie Carter were adding more holiday cheer to the windows,...
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Christmas cheer at Superior's tree lighting
What a remarkable evening the residents in Mineral County had on Saturday in Superior. Frigid as it was, the effervescent feeling of good cheer was everywhere with hundreds of adults, children and dogs attending the first Christmas Tree lighting. A resident of Superior for 14 years, Julie Prater felt that her town was missing out on some of the Christmas spirit. “It was a passion of mine to change the narrative at Christmas time of why Superior isn’t lit-up.” This move to improve started in January after so many people on Facebook posted their disappointment that St. Regis does something...
Christmas season arrives in Plains with parade
Christmas festivities began in Plains last week with a tree lighting and parade. The sidewalks along Plain’s Railroad Avenue came alive with families and friends taking advantage of the many local businesses. Mountain West Clothing/Bean Bug, Garden Gifts and Floral, Mangy Moose Mercantile, 406 Outlet and Hello Sweetness Designs offered sales and giveaways. There were cookies and activities for the kids. Santa’s helpers, with Lions Club President Steve Spurr, were seen along the greenway, struggling to erect this year’s Christmas tree. With the help of several passersby, they succeeded in getting it in the upright position, ready for decorations. This year’s tree...
Plains Town Council says goodbye to Mayor Rowan
Dan Rowan called the Plains Town Council Meeting to order for the last time Monday evening, as his term as mayor comes to an end. Next month, Rowan will be sworn in as one of two new county commissioners for Sanders County. Rowan will resign his position as mayor of Plains sometime in December. The duties of mayor after his resignation will be under the leadership of Councilor Chris Allen. Applications for mayor will be reviewed during the January 2023 Council meeting. The individual chosen will fill the balance of Rowan’s term. Rowan served a total of 10 years with the town...
Annual lantern launch lights up Sanders County
Local volunteers from the Cancer Network of Sanders County recently launched 60 lanterns into the night sky over Plains in celebration of cancer survivors and in memory of those that have passed on from cancer. John Clark purchased the lantern kits and donated them to the CNSC for resale. Cheyenne Cirolia, Paula Ivy and Brian Reed, board members of CNSC, helped assemble the lanterns, while volunteers Laura and Scott Pickering and Kathy Miller launched them. Each lantern was sent up with the name and message of a loved one written on its side and was purchased for $10. Lantern sales for...
Post Offices get busiest as Christmas approaches
As of Nov. 29 at 3:34 p.m., the United States Postal Service reported that 1,975,595,333 packages and mail have already been accepted nationwide for this holiday season. According to the USPS, the postal service is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation: 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office boxes. The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. With more than 34,000 retail locations and one of the most frequently visited websites in the federal government, usps.com, the Postal Service has...
Community Calendar
Dec. 2-3 Thompson Falls Chamber Christmas on Main Street Friday - Holiday Stroll 4-6 Saturday - Gingerbread Contest, Parade at 5:30 Dec. 3 Superior Christmas tree lighting and holiday celebration 4:30 - 6:00 Santa pictures, Christmas Carolers, Treats! Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out...
VFW spreads cheer with care packages
Monday was a busy day at VFW Post No. 3596 in Plains. Volunteers gathered to honor each of our Sanders County active-duty veterans, both stateside and overseas, with a carefully prepared care package. Each soldier will receive a gift box filled with treats, hygiene products and clothing items that will be sent out in time for Christmas. This annual event has been helping our troops since 1939 with the continuing help of local volunteers, local businesses, and the many cash donations of the community. Monday’s volunteers were Deborah Davis, Cindy Gray, Barb Kincaid, Karon Royse, Becky Pouley and Bibi Smith. These...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
11/30/22 Animal on Roadway, I-90 EB MM 64, Transferred call to MDOT. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded. Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Cold Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy contacted vehicle owner and advised them to move the vehicle. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Medical Assistance Required, I-90 MM 58, Deputy and Superior EMS responded. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 25, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 26, Transferred call...
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, unexpectedly left us Nov. 8, 2022 at home. Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Superior, to Mary Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller, Sr. He attended grade school in Paradise, and graduated from high school in Superior in 1963. He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon to get his teaching degree. Bruce married his best friend Sharon Harrold in June of 1971 in Superior. Bruce helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class...
Cummings honored for 70 years of service at VFW
Across America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars are a familiar sight and symbolize a commitment to the nation both at home and abroad. The organization traces its roots back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. The VFW Mission: To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans. When it comes to community service, the Lloyd Riding Post 6238 in Superior jumps in with both...
Legals for November, 30 2022
Montana Fourth Judicial District Court Mineral County In the Matter of the Name Change of Sawyer Renae Galarneau Tristan Shelby Petitioner Cause No.: DV-2022-47 Dept. No.: 2 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner, Tristan Shelby, has petitioned the District Court for a change of name for Sawyer Galarneau to Sawyer Renae Shelby. The District Court Judge will hear the Petition for Name Change on December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM located in Mineral County Courthouse. Objections may be filed any time before the hearing by any person who can show good reason not...
Amberson levels up with firefighter training
The three fire academies in Montana all commence with the same basic rules and qualifications: High school diploma or GED, valid Montana driver’s license, 18 years or older, EMT-basic certification, vision corrected to 20/30, pre-employment medical exam and psych test (post offer of employment) and no tobacco use while on the job. Cut and dry, this is where it starts for an individual who is serious about making firefighting a profession or to have a much broader knowledge of the vocation. For Tifani Amberson, who became a firefighter for the Superior Volunteer Fire Department five months ago, this section is...
Plains theater students ignite laughter in murder mystery
Friday evening, the community of Plains filled the new school gymnasium to enjoy the first play for the school year, "Clue," directed by Terry Henry and assistant director Cathy Emmet. A comedy at heart, "Clue" takes place on a stormy night at the Boddy Manor. A host of unusual dinner guests, with each having aliases, stumbles through the evening as the body count rises. Short one liners kept the audience laughing through the play. Fumbling through the evening, each of the dinner quests suspect each other and try their best to discover the true murderer. "Clue" is a comedy based on...
Longtime Superior Volunteer fire chief to retire
When Steve and Peggy Temple moved to Superior in 2005, they embraced the community and have been involved in more organizations and causes that you can shake a stick at. Steve had been a city manager in California and worked with every municipal department. “I trusted the leadership of every branch and let them do their job knowing I was there to help with any needs or problems that came up but allow them to them to manage and run their own people," Temple said. "And all of the time, I thought firefighters were slackers. They’d get paid to go...
Democrats gather in Plains to discuss upcoming session
Democrats from seven counties in Montana assembled Nov. 20 at the Sanders County Fairgrounds to share ideas and strategize for the upcoming Montana Legislature session in January. The conference “Building Bridges: Moving Forward” was chaired by Mindy Ferrell from the Sanders County Democrats chapter. Keynote speakers were Marc Racicot, a two-term Republican Montana Governor, and Monica Tranel, who recently lost her election bid for the newly established U.S. House seat to Ryan Zinke. Also present was retired longtime Montana State Sen. Jim Elliott, the former chairman of the Montana Democratic Party. In Ferrell’s opening comments, she thanked all those present for their...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
235
Followers
699
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0