Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 71, Toutle Lake 50
Arlington 67, Lynnwood 29
Auburn 86, Decatur 57
Bainbridge 67, Kingston 35
Battle Ground 78, Prairie 49
Bellingham 58, Sedro-Woolley 49
Bremerton 70, North Mason 61
Bridgeport 80, Oroville 54
Camas 75, R.A. Long 58
Chelan 73, Okanogan 70
Cheney 53, Lewis and Clark 43
Chief Leschi 62, Raymond-South Bend 46
Cle Elum/Roslyn 92, White Swan 49
Colfax 71, Upper Columbia Academy 49
Columbia (Burbank) 80, River View 19
Columbia Adventist Academy 76, Three Rivers Christian School 23
Colville 64, Riverside 58
Condon, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 12
Curtis 75, Puyallup 50
Cusick 73, Valley Christian 22
Davenport 74, Reardan 39
De La Salle, Ore. 68, King’s Way Christian School 50
DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29
East Valley (Spokane) 82, Timberlake, Idaho 76
East Valley (Yakima) 48, Sunnyside 44
Ephrata 49, Shadle Park 46
Erie, Colo. 58, Bear Creek School 44
Federal Way 100, Kent Meridian 60
Ferris 66, Ridgeline 57
Freeman 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43
Garfield 87, Roosevelt 35
Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 40
Grandview 68, Zillah 62
Heritage 58, Seton Catholic 44
Ilwaco 67, Forks 45
Kelso 58, Black Hills 44
Kennedy 62, Kentlake 47
Kentridge 76, Auburn Mountainview 58
Kentwood 75, Auburn Riverside 25
Lake Quinault 38, Clallam Bay 33
Lake Washington 80, Bothell 75
Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Franklin 50
Lincoln 48, Ingraham 35
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 62, Liberty (Spangle) 51
Lopez 83, Tulalip Heritage 25
Lummi 76, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20
Lynden 68, Squalicum 41
Manson 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50
Mark Morris 69, Columbia River 51
Mary Knight 51, Chief Kitsap Academy 10
Mossyrock 73, Naselle 47
Mountlake Terrace 64, Stanwood 57
Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43
Muckleshoot Tribal School 68, Rainier Christian 32
Naches Valley 59, Sunnyside Christian 55
Napavine 86, Rainier 58
O Dea 72, Seattle Prep 56
Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30
Omak 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 58
Othello 49, Connell 34
Port Angeles 81, Olympic 24
Quincy 60, Cashmere 49
Royal 47, Warden 45
Seattle Academy 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28
Sehome 75, Mount Baker 38
Shorecrest 68, Marysville-Pilchuck 58
Silas 90, Lakes 55
Skyview 82, Mountain View 49
Sound Christian 71, Northwest Yeshiva 33
Stevenson 51, Goldendale 41
Sultan 87, Bush 42
Tahoma 68, Thomas Jefferson 43
The Northwest 60, Eastside Prep 52
Todd Beamer 69, Mt. Rainier 47
Toledo 59, Winlock 34
Touchet 50, Griswold, Ore. 20
University 61, Mead 59
Vashon Island 48, Charles Wright Academy 25
Wapato 73, Kiona-Benton 52
Washougal 85, Hudson’s Bay 57
Wellpinit 71, Inchelium 58
West Valley (Yakima) 75, Eisenhower 30
Woodland 88, Fort Vancouver 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wahkiakum vs. Kalama, ccd.
Washington School For The Deaf vs. Pe Ell, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0