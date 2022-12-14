Read full article on original website
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
Christmas cheer at Superior's tree lighting
What a remarkable evening the residents in Mineral County had on Saturday in Superior. Frigid as it was, the effervescent feeling of good cheer was everywhere with hundreds of adults, children and dogs attending the first Christmas Tree lighting. A resident of Superior for 14 years, Julie Prater felt that her town was missing out on some of the Christmas spirit. “It was a passion of mine to change the narrative at Christmas time of why Superior isn’t lit-up.” This move to improve started in January after so many people on Facebook posted their disappointment that St. Regis does something...
Plains churches celebrate with Christmas choir
The second annual Community Christmas Choir Concert and sing-along took place Saturday evening at the Plains Bible Chapel. Members from several different churches sang traditional Christmas songs, and at times asked the audience to sing along with the choir. Choir director Jeanine Croft was instrumental in recruiting singers from the various churches to participate. Croft said that she has been working hard to get the word out to the community. Three more youth singers were added to the choir this year. Choir members committed to several practices in preparation for the Saturday evening performance. Pastor Rich Culbertson opened the concert with a...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Grassroots effort underway to replace Dayton Elementary School
With the goal of raising $20 million in five years, a grassroots organization is working to replace Lake County’s aging Dayton Elementary School with a state-of-the-art academic building that will double as a community center. For more than 110 years, Dayton Elementary School has served as a pillar of the upper west shore communities from Big Arm to Lakeside. But a growing population, including many young families, exposed enough of the school’s shortcomings to prompt parents, school board members and community leaders to found a nonprofit aimed at erecting a successor, according to Kaci Kelly Santos, who serves as executive director...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
11/23/22 Elk vs Car, I-90 EB MM 53, Transferred call to MHP. Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP. Officer Advice, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Roosevelt Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 18, Deputy issued warnings for speeding and camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 18, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway...
Post Offices get busiest as Christmas approaches
As of Nov. 29 at 3:34 p.m., the United States Postal Service reported that 1,975,595,333 packages and mail have already been accepted nationwide for this holiday season. According to the USPS, the postal service is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation: 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office boxes. The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. With more than 34,000 retail locations and one of the most frequently visited websites in the federal government, usps.com, the Postal Service has...
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, unexpectedly left us Nov. 8, 2022 at home. Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Superior, to Mary Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller, Sr. He attended grade school in Paradise, and graduated from high school in Superior in 1963. He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon to get his teaching degree. Bruce married his best friend Sharon Harrold in June of 1971 in Superior. Bruce helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class...
VFW spreads cheer with care packages
Monday was a busy day at VFW Post No. 3596 in Plains. Volunteers gathered to honor each of our Sanders County active-duty veterans, both stateside and overseas, with a carefully prepared care package. Each soldier will receive a gift box filled with treats, hygiene products and clothing items that will be sent out in time for Christmas. This annual event has been helping our troops since 1939 with the continuing help of local volunteers, local businesses, and the many cash donations of the community. Monday’s volunteers were Deborah Davis, Cindy Gray, Barb Kincaid, Karon Royse, Becky Pouley and Bibi Smith. These...
Community Calendar
Dec. 2-3 Thompson Falls Chamber Christmas on Main Street Friday - Holiday Stroll 4-6 Saturday - Gingerbread Contest, Parade at 5:30 Dec. 3 Superior Christmas tree lighting and holiday celebration 4:30 - 6:00 Santa pictures, Christmas Carolers, Treats! Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out...
Mack Days posts final results
The 2022 Fall Mack Days event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is in the books. During the fall contest, 13,901 lake trout were entered. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes were available to win in several categories and drawings were held throughout the competition to encourage anglers while they helped reduce numbers of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. The final week was a rough one for the lake trout anglers. Weather turned cold and snow fell in many areas. Fishing when the temperatures are below freezing makes for some long days. Ice forms on everything in...
Amberson levels up with firefighter training
The three fire academies in Montana all commence with the same basic rules and qualifications: High school diploma or GED, valid Montana driver’s license, 18 years or older, EMT-basic certification, vision corrected to 20/30, pre-employment medical exam and psych test (post offer of employment) and no tobacco use while on the job. Cut and dry, this is where it starts for an individual who is serious about making firefighting a profession or to have a much broader knowledge of the vocation. For Tifani Amberson, who became a firefighter for the Superior Volunteer Fire Department five months ago, this section is...
Legals for November, 30 2022
Montana Fourth Judicial District Court Mineral County In the Matter of the Name Change of Sawyer Renae Galarneau Tristan Shelby Petitioner Cause No.: DV-2022-47 Dept. No.: 2 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner, Tristan Shelby, has petitioned the District Court for a change of name for Sawyer Galarneau to Sawyer Renae Shelby. The District Court Judge will hear the Petition for Name Change on December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM located in Mineral County Courthouse. Objections may be filed any time before the hearing by any person who can show good reason not...
Wild Sustenance: Innovative course introduces UM students to hunting
MISSOULA – As a salmon pink sunrise bathed the nearby Rocky Mountain range, a group of University of Montana students gathered, bundled against the chill, with their instructors and two eager pointing dogs for an introduction to upland bird hunting. When the sun rose and their lesson began, they learned about gauges, chokes and how to read cover before setting out to hunt sharp-tailed grouse. Most of the students had never hunted before. Although they carried no guns and no birds were harvested on the two-hour foray, the students came away with a better understanding of what draws people to hunting. That...
Body scanners installed at Mineral County Detention Center
Body searches, also known as strip searches, are generally frowned upon when a person is taken into custody by law enforcement. These are never conducted at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, only pat down searches. But even those can be problematic if conducted incorrectly and in too many instances, items are missed and smuggled inside to the correctional facility. Embezzling weapons, drugs and other contraband has not been a serious issue in the Mineral County Detention Center, but it is becoming more common in rural areas. “The Montana Association of Counties handles our insurance policies and claims, and...
Longtime Superior Volunteer fire chief to retire
When Steve and Peggy Temple moved to Superior in 2005, they embraced the community and have been involved in more organizations and causes that you can shake a stick at. Steve had been a city manager in California and worked with every municipal department. “I trusted the leadership of every branch and let them do their job knowing I was there to help with any needs or problems that came up but allow them to them to manage and run their own people," Temple said. "And all of the time, I thought firefighters were slackers. They’d get paid to go...
Democrats gather in Plains to discuss upcoming session
Democrats from seven counties in Montana assembled Nov. 20 at the Sanders County Fairgrounds to share ideas and strategize for the upcoming Montana Legislature session in January. The conference “Building Bridges: Moving Forward” was chaired by Mindy Ferrell from the Sanders County Democrats chapter. Keynote speakers were Marc Racicot, a two-term Republican Montana Governor, and Monica Tranel, who recently lost her election bid for the newly established U.S. House seat to Ryan Zinke. Also present was retired longtime Montana State Sen. Jim Elliott, the former chairman of the Montana Democratic Party. In Ferrell’s opening comments, she thanked all those present for their...
Plains theater students ignite laughter in murder mystery
Friday evening, the community of Plains filled the new school gymnasium to enjoy the first play for the school year, "Clue," directed by Terry Henry and assistant director Cathy Emmet. A comedy at heart, "Clue" takes place on a stormy night at the Boddy Manor. A host of unusual dinner guests, with each having aliases, stumbles through the evening as the body count rises. Short one liners kept the audience laughing through the play. Fumbling through the evening, each of the dinner quests suspect each other and try their best to discover the true murderer. "Clue" is a comedy based on...
