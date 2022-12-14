Fred Fike of Superior, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 12. He was known by his community as one who was always ready to help. He was friend and a helper to many. His love for Jesus Christ was very strong and it kept him going through all the suffering. He fought cancer for 10 years. The last six months he broke his femur on his left leg and had several bouts of infection within his body. But Fred was a fighter through it all. He could always find a way to glorify Jesus too. He said keeping...

SUPERIOR, MT ・ 24 DAYS AGO