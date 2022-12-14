Read full article on original website
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
Plains art students bring holiday cheer to area businesses
Art teacher Kristen Cole’s students spent last Thursday bringing holiday cheer to businesses around Plains. They used their art skills to paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of 17 businesses. The Post Office was among those having 11 windows painted. This was the second year in a row to have the students paint their windows. Artist and 10th-grader RuBea Privett was hard at work painting the character, Cindy Lou Who, which came to life under her brush strokes. Privett said she enjoyed spending time creating her art. Ninth-graders Madi Peele and Maddie Carter were adding more holiday cheer to the windows,...
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, unexpectedly left us Nov. 8, 2022 at home. Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Superior, to Mary Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller, Sr. He attended grade school in Paradise, and graduated from high school in Superior in 1963. He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon to get his teaching degree. Bruce married his best friend Sharon Harrold in June of 1971 in Superior. Bruce helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
11/30/22 Animal on Roadway, I-90 EB MM 64, Transferred call to MDOT. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded. Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Cold Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy contacted vehicle owner and advised them to move the vehicle. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Medical Assistance Required, I-90 MM 58, Deputy and Superior EMS responded. Civil Service, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 25, Transferred call to MHP. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 26, Transferred call...
Grassroots effort underway to replace Dayton Elementary School
With the goal of raising $20 million in five years, a grassroots organization is working to replace Lake County’s aging Dayton Elementary School with a state-of-the-art academic building that will double as a community center. For more than 110 years, Dayton Elementary School has served as a pillar of the upper west shore communities from Big Arm to Lakeside. But a growing population, including many young families, exposed enough of the school’s shortcomings to prompt parents, school board members and community leaders to found a nonprofit aimed at erecting a successor, according to Kaci Kelly Santos, who serves as executive director...
Christmas cheer at Superior's tree lighting
What a remarkable evening the residents in Mineral County had on Saturday in Superior. Frigid as it was, the effervescent feeling of good cheer was everywhere with hundreds of adults, children and dogs attending the first Christmas Tree lighting. A resident of Superior for 14 years, Julie Prater felt that her town was missing out on some of the Christmas spirit. “It was a passion of mine to change the narrative at Christmas time of why Superior isn’t lit-up.” This move to improve started in January after so many people on Facebook posted their disappointment that St. Regis does something...
Christmas season arrives in Plains with parade
Christmas festivities began in Plains last week with a tree lighting and parade. The sidewalks along Plain’s Railroad Avenue came alive with families and friends taking advantage of the many local businesses. Mountain West Clothing/Bean Bug, Garden Gifts and Floral, Mangy Moose Mercantile, 406 Outlet and Hello Sweetness Designs offered sales and giveaways. There were cookies and activities for the kids. Santa’s helpers, with Lions Club President Steve Spurr, were seen along the greenway, struggling to erect this year’s Christmas tree. With the help of several passersby, they succeeded in getting it in the upright position, ready for decorations. This year’s tree...
Mack Days posts final results
The 2022 Fall Mack Days event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is in the books. During the fall contest, 13,901 lake trout were entered. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes were available to win in several categories and drawings were held throughout the competition to encourage anglers while they helped reduce numbers of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. The final week was a rough one for the lake trout anglers. Weather turned cold and snow fell in many areas. Fishing when the temperatures are below freezing makes for some long days. Ice forms on everything in...
Post Offices get busiest as Christmas approaches
As of Nov. 29 at 3:34 p.m., the United States Postal Service reported that 1,975,595,333 packages and mail have already been accepted nationwide for this holiday season. According to the USPS, the postal service is the only delivery service that reaches every address in the nation: 160 million residences, businesses and Post Office boxes. The postal service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations. With more than 34,000 retail locations and one of the most frequently visited websites in the federal government, usps.com, the Postal Service has...
Legals for November, 30 2022
Montana Fourth Judicial District Court Mineral County In the Matter of the Name Change of Sawyer Renae Galarneau Tristan Shelby Petitioner Cause No.: DV-2022-47 Dept. No.: 2 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner, Tristan Shelby, has petitioned the District Court for a change of name for Sawyer Galarneau to Sawyer Renae Shelby. The District Court Judge will hear the Petition for Name Change on December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM located in Mineral County Courthouse. Objections may be filed any time before the hearing by any person who can show good reason not...
Democrats gather in Plains to discuss upcoming session
Democrats from seven counties in Montana assembled Nov. 20 at the Sanders County Fairgrounds to share ideas and strategize for the upcoming Montana Legislature session in January. The conference “Building Bridges: Moving Forward” was chaired by Mindy Ferrell from the Sanders County Democrats chapter. Keynote speakers were Marc Racicot, a two-term Republican Montana Governor, and Monica Tranel, who recently lost her election bid for the newly established U.S. House seat to Ryan Zinke. Also present was retired longtime Montana State Sen. Jim Elliott, the former chairman of the Montana Democratic Party. In Ferrell’s opening comments, she thanked all those present for their...
Cummings honored for 70 years of service at VFW
Across America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars are a familiar sight and symbolize a commitment to the nation both at home and abroad. The organization traces its roots back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. The VFW Mission: To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans. When it comes to community service, the Lloyd Riding Post 6238 in Superior jumps in with both...
Community Calendar
Dec. 2-3 Thompson Falls Chamber Christmas on Main Street Friday - Holiday Stroll 4-6 Saturday - Gingerbread Contest, Parade at 5:30 Dec. 3 Superior Christmas tree lighting and holiday celebration 4:30 - 6:00 Santa pictures, Christmas Carolers, Treats! Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out...
Fred Fike
Fred Fike of Superior, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 12. He was known by his community as one who was always ready to help. He was friend and a helper to many. His love for Jesus Christ was very strong and it kept him going through all the suffering. He fought cancer for 10 years. The last six months he broke his femur on his left leg and had several bouts of infection within his body. But Fred was a fighter through it all. He could always find a way to glorify Jesus too. He said keeping...
Stakeholders discuss public access around Plains
A public meeting was held last week at the Plains County Fairgrounds to discuss acquiring 11,804 acres of forestland south of Plains. The lands in question were originally given to the Great Northern Railroad by the federal government to recover the costs of constructing their rail lines running from St. Paul, Minnesota to Seattle. Over the years the properties change hands many times and the land in question is currently owned by MKH Montana. MKH owns land in Mineral, Sanders and Missoula counties with most of their lands in block management, open to public use. The company entered into an agreement...
Longtime Superior Volunteer fire chief to retire
When Steve and Peggy Temple moved to Superior in 2005, they embraced the community and have been involved in more organizations and causes that you can shake a stick at. Steve had been a city manager in California and worked with every municipal department. “I trusted the leadership of every branch and let them do their job knowing I was there to help with any needs or problems that came up but allow them to them to manage and run their own people," Temple said. "And all of the time, I thought firefighters were slackers. They’d get paid to go...
Counties pressured to object to CSKT Compact
As the deadline approaches to file objections to water rights claims set out in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes-Montana Water Compact, some local officials are considering the effects of the landmark deal. Mineral County Deputy Attorney Wally Congdon, for one, believes there is reason to object. Congdon, an attorney with a history working on water rights cases, led a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Sanders County commissioners chambers, where he advocated for individuals, and the county itself, to file objections. The meeting brought together several dozen people, as attendees lined the walls and watched from the doorway. The compact between...
