Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone
GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Quick start pushes Lady Cyclones past Lady Indians
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls got out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium. Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
In a battle of defending state champions Dobyns-Bennett gets past Greeneville
(WJHL) — Defending state champions met on the high school basketball court tonight in Greeneville when the Greene Devils hosted the Dobyns-Bennett Indians…Both of these teams looking different from their title runs last year. Dobyns-Bennett vs Greeneville Science Hill vs Unicoi Co. Lady Indians vs Lady Greene Devils
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs fall to Queens 78-75 for third straight loss
JOHNSON CITY — Another close loss left East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver wondering about his team’s confidence. Queens University held off the Bucs for a 78-75 non-conference win Wednesday night at Freedom Hall as DeAnthony Tipler’s potentially tying 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
Kingsport Times-News
Whitehurst takes lessons from personal setbacks to help others
Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive. The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year's final Heritage Day. This "Fallen Flags" Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, December 17, from...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Unicoi County (Unicoi County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday in Unicoi County. When the wheels of the 2019 International tractor-trailer Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, of Charleston, West Virginia, was operating off the right side of the road in a curve.
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
Kingsport Times-News
Edward Lee Thomasson
KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $2.5 million on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the...
Kingsport Times-News
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport BOE selects $20.5 million plan for D-B dome
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new...
Kingsport Times-News
State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center
ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. "I am...
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
