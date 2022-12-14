ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone

GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Quick start pushes Lady Cyclones past Lady Indians

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls got out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium. Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs fall to Queens 78-75 for third straight loss

JOHNSON CITY — Another close loss left East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver wondering about his team’s confidence. Queens University held off the Bucs for a 78-75 non-conference win Wednesday night at Freedom Hall as DeAnthony Tipler’s potentially tying 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Whitehurst takes lessons from personal setbacks to help others

Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive. The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday

The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year's final Heritage Day. This "Fallen Flags" Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, December 17, from...
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward Lee Thomasson

KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Kingsport BOE selects $20.5 million plan for D-B dome

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center

ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. "I am...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County

One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy