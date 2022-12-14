Read full article on original website
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Flathead Beacon
MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
KPAX
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
Bigfork outdoor recreation survey available through Dec. 31
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance, or BORA, is seeking public input as part of their community-led effort to develop an outdoor recreation plan for the Bigfork area. This “Recreation Connection Action Plan”, or RCAP, is intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality recreation access for all to Bigfork’s rivers, mountains, parks, trails and Flathead Lake. In November, BORA conducted in-person and virtual community workshops to obtain input through interactive discussions. To supplement these workshops and provide an opportunity for engagement from community members unable to attend these meetings, a community survey is now available online and at various locations around...
Swan Lake standoff ends in arrest
Flathead County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Swan Lake after a two hour standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, Flathead County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Working in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., but it continued onto a driveway off MT 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. The subject refused to exit his vehicle and there was information that a handgun was in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the release he has "great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities." The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
KPAX
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
Bigfork Eagle
BPCT members talk 'Rudolph' and share their love of performing
Dozens of local kids take part in the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater’s annual Christmas show each year. This year, they are taking on “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” based on the animated classic. Company members chatted with the Bigfork Eagle ahead of their opening weekend to answer questions about why they love the BPCT and what they enjoy about being on stage (or behind it!) 15-year-old Payton Kallenberger has been with the BPCT for five years. In “Rudolph” she’s playing “Dasher.” She said she loves the environment of the children’s theater, adding that it’s very welcoming and a great place...
Photographer Bruce Miller showcases work in upcoming BACC exhibit
Bruce Miller grew up in Montana with a love of photography, now he travels the world in search of people and places that challenge the imagination and break preconceptions. Miller has been published internationally, and now a collection of his work will be displayed at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center starting Dec. 15. Miller is currently based in Idaho, but much of his work takes place overseas. After a trip to Africa reignited his love for photography in 2006, he and his wife began their work in conservation. An artist in her own right, his wife has a career...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
Pedestrian death in Lakeside still under investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by at least one vehicle in Lakeside on Nov. 12 remains under investigation, officials with Montana Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Authorities pronounced Curtis David Cain, 57, of Lakeside dead at the scene, said Trooper Robert Hensley, who is overseeing the agency’s investigation into the fatal encounter. He said the call came in about 9 p.m., and local emergency responders reached the stricken man before he arrived. Cain was reportedly struck while walking southbound on U.S. 93 in Lakeside. Hensley said authorities believe Cain had left work at a local restaurant and was headed home...
Bigfork Eagle
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931 to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Bigfork Eagle
Whistling Andy Distillery opens at their new location
Whistling Andy Distillery in Bigfork, Montana is approaching its 12 year anniversary this December. Montana’s oldest distillery will be celebrating by opening their new 25,000 square foot location in Bigfork right next to Sliter’s Hardware Store. Along with Whistling Andy’s expansion is the opening of Andy’s Crafthouse, our new restaurant and bar. Andy’s Crafthouse will be serving Modern American Pub Fare and will be open seven days a week starting at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and will remain open through dinner. We will continue serving our handcrafted cocktails and will now have Montana beer and small batch wines. Andy’s Crafthouse will be opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, November 23rd. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience a new dining experience in Bigfork. Andy’s Crafthouse will be open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 8030 Hwy 35 in Bigfork. Grand opening celebration will be at a later date.
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Elementary sees high scores for fall assessment
Bigfork Elementary School recently completed their fall assessment and results show that most students are doing well in math and reading, not requiring any intervention assistance from staff. Principal Brenda Clarke said the school recently adopted a new assessment platform called Fast Bridge, which they use three times a year to determine if students are falling behind and need extra support. The assessment tests reading and math for kindergarten through fourth grade, and identifies students as “high risk, some risk or low risk” for needing intervention. District wide results show 78% of students testing as low risk in math and...
Next Bigfork blood drive scheduled for Dec. 6
The Red Cross is taking sign ups for their next blood drive in Bigfork. Montana's blood reserve continues to be below average, and they are looking to find as many local donors as possible. For this blood drive, volunteers obtained a Double Red machine, which allows someone to donate more red blood cells than they usually can, which helps more patients in need. The drive is Tuesday, December 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church/Fellowship Hall (downstairs) on Hwy 35 in Bigfork. Walk-ins are welcome, but having an appointment avoids waiting and saves time. You can sign up directly at www.redcrossblood.org or contact Organizer Steve Shapero by calling 406-890-5040
Bigfork Eagle
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
