Read full article on original website
Related
mtpr.org
Gov. Gianforte bans TikTok on all state-issued equipment
Montana is now the latest state to push back against the extremely popular short-form video-sharing app, TikTok. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited its use on state equipment. In his Friday memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer and state executive agency directors, Gov. Gianforte said that having TikTok on state...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Names New President
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link will have a new president before its likely demise in 2023. On Friday, the railroad announced that Joe Racicot, the railroad’s current vice president of administration and general counsel, will replace Derek Ollmann effective immediately. Ollmann, who has been president of MRL...
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends
After a study of nursing home rates, the Gianforte Administration has proposed to bump up the per diem for the stressed facilities, but only for a fraction of the recommended increased rates. Nursing homes are on the ropes financially, and so far, 11 facilities have closed or announced closures in the state, according to data […] The post Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Fort Morgan Times
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
WBUR
In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court
Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
mtpr.org
UM initiative will pay tuition costs for eligible Montana students
The University of Montana launched a new initiative this week designed to fully cover the cost of tuition and fees for qualifying in-state students. The University of Montana calls it the "Grizzly Promise." It’s designed to make college more accessible and affordable for first-time, entering freshmen. UM spokesperson Dave...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Crazy Mountain Access Project
Jess Peterson, with Western Skies Strategies, talks about the importance of public comment for a proposed public land exchange in the Crazy Mountains. Conservationists and sportsman ranchers came together for this proposed project. This area will be excellent for fishing, hunting, and hiking all for the public to enjoy. In order for this to happen, the public has to weigh in! Use the QR code and submit your comment for this exciting project.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
explorebigsky.com
Montana tax revenue from weed projected to go up, but wine, beer stay relatively flat
Hold the pinot noir, but raise a joint for the Montana economy. Tax revenue from wine is forecast to be relatively flat in the Treasure State the next couple of years, and despite Montana’s claims to fame in microbrewing, per capita beer consumption is on the same path, according to revenue projections in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal.
county17.com
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
KULR8
DPHHS helping Montanans warm their homes as temperatures drop
BILLINGS, Mont. - The official start of winter is right around the corner, and it’s only going to get colder. People who can’t afford to heat their homes can apply for Energy Assistance to help keep warm as temperatures drop. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
205
Followers
277
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 2