Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Results (12/18/22)
STARDOM’s final show ahead of the Year-End Climax and Stardom Dream Queendom arrived Sunday as the promotion traveled to Kanuma, Tochigi for their third to final stop in 2022. You can find the full results for the show below. Saya Iida def. Lady C and Saki Kashima. 02line (AZM...
bodyslam.net
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
bodyslam.net
NXT Live Event Results – 12/17/22
NXT held a live event on December 17th from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) – Axiom def. Damon Kemp. – Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. – Kiana James & Elektra Lopez def. Fallon...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results – 12/17/22
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 17th. Matches were taped on November 20th from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17) KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. Bateman...
bodyslam.net
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods sends message to ex-wife Elin Nordegren straight down camera at PNC
Tiger Woods was spotted looking into the camera and congratulating his ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the birth of her baby boy Arthur during the first round of the PNC Championship. Woods, 46, is playing in the 36-hole parent-son tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this weekend alongside his 13-year-old...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
bodyslam.net
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Two Results (12/17/22)
Greektown Wrestling held night two of its Hardcore Holiday event on December 17 from the East End United Regional Ministry in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – Space Monkey def. Tyler Tirva. – Nikita replaces Seleziya Sparx...
bodyslam.net
MJF Thought It Was Stupid To Remain Off AEW TV During The Pandemic
MJF has always considered he could generate a greater response from the crowd than anybody else, ever since he joined AEW at its very first pay-per-view in 2019. He maintained his confidence that he would be responsible for the company’s destiny, even though others had doubts about it. The...
bodyslam.net
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Tackled Intruder In His Home
Jim Duggan recounts a scary story of his house being broken into. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Duggan explained that his home was broken into by an intruder on Thursday, December 8th around 6:45 p.m. and a man in his mid-20s, entered the front door of his South Carolina home. Duggan claimed he took the man down by grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint.
bodyslam.net
The Next Chapter Of The Book Of Hobbs Added To AEW Dynamite
The Book Of Hobbs continues. AEW Holiday Bash is set for Wednesday, December 21st on TBS at 8/7c. Lost of matches and segments have been already announced for the show, but, now we have another. AEW has announced that the next chapter in the book of Hobbs is set to air at Holiday Bash. For the last few weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, we’ve seen Will Hobbs walk through and explain the story of his life. Now, we see the next piece this Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
bodyslam.net
DPW 1st Anniversary Results (12/17/22)
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling held its 1st Anniversary event on December 10 from Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, NC. The event aired on DPW On Demand on December 17. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jay Malachi def. Diego Hill. – Adam Brooks def. LaBron Kozone. – Hyan...
bodyslam.net
WWE Shipped Kurt Angle Jason Jordan’s Birthday Present After He Left It Behind
During Kurt Angle’s recent birthday appearance on Smackdown, Jason Jordan gifted him a photo of himself in his younger years surrounded by a heart made of pasta declaring Kurt Angle to be “#1 Dad.”. Angle ended up losing the gift that night in the arena. While speaking on...
bodyslam.net
Xia Li Revealed As The Mystery Attacker
Tegan Nox was attacked by a mystery person dressed in all black on SmackDown. Following the attack, they were dragged to the back by security. On WWE’s social media, they posted an exclusive video of Adam Pearce approaching the attacker and pulling their hood off to reveal that it was Xia Li. She didn’t say anything, just had an angry look. Pearce told the security to let her go and demanded she take a walk with him. You can see the video below.
bodyslam.net
DEFY Air Raid Results (12/17/22)
DEFY Wrestling held its Air Raid event on December 17 from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The event will air on DEFY On Demand on December 22. You can read the full results for the show below. – El Hijo del Vikingo def. Nick Wayne. – Titus Alexander def. Joey...
bodyslam.net
Booker T Urges Mandy Rose Not To Throw Away Her WWE Career For A “Dangerous World”
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Fans were shocked WWE could release her for a reason like this. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Mandy Rose’s shocking exit. Booker T simply urged the former Toxic Attraction leader to not throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Cast In Pro Wrestling Horror Movie
Chris Jericho has been cast in an upcoming horror movie. Chris Jericho is a pro wrestler by trade but is also the front man for his band, Fozzy. Jericho has also explored acting and looks to be dipping his toe back into that water. Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reports that...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
Comments / 0