List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
Charlotte Flair Was “Torn” Over On Screen Split With Ric Flair
The Queen moved up to the main roster in 2015 and was again paired with her father Ric Flair shortly after winning the WWE Divas championship. Their heel pairing was well-regarded, but soon came to an end in 2016. WWE executive Road Dogg recently spoke about the split and Charlotte Flair was left at a crossroads to take the next step in her career going in alone. He spoke about this on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast.
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Freelance Deck The Halls With Balls Of Fury Results (12/16/22)
Freelance Wrestling held its Deck The Halls With Balls of Fury event on December 16 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Storm Grayson def. Angel Escalera and Chico Suave and Ezio Orlandi and Sean Galway and...
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
PROGRESS Wrestling Sons & Daughters Of The Desert Results (12/10/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Sons & Daughters Of The Desert event on December 10 from Warehouse Four in Dubai. You can read the full results for the show below. – Dubai World Championship: Tate Mayfairs def. Shaheen (c) to win the title. – Dubai World Championship: Dan Moloney def. Tate...
WWE Books Bayley vs Becky Lynch For Monday’s RAW
We will see a blow off match between Bayley and Becky Lynch on Monday’s RAW. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will square off against Bayley live on the December 19, 2022 edition of Raw. The two last had a singles match against each other on April 30, 2019. The match joins a ladder match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz on the show.
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
WWE Logo Trademarked For NFTs And ’Virtual Reality Game Services’
WWE has a new set of trademarks. The WWE logo is a very recognizable logo for their brand. On December 13th, WWE filed for three new trademarks on its logo for usage on a variety of merchandise. Also, furthering the company’s attempts to make its mark in the world of cryptocurrency and new digital ventures, WWE applied to trademark its logo for NFT purposes and for use in online “virtual reality games.”
Mandy Rose “Was In Good Spirits” Before Dropping NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE the day after she lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Since then, an onslaught of viral messages have called for WWE to re-hire her. Fightful Select have now reported some backstage details regarding this week’s NXT. It was reported that the situation was treated in a hasty manner, but Mandy Rose was in good spirits.
Spoilers For WWE NXT 12/20 And 12/27
WWE held NXT tapings on December 14th at the WWE Performance Center. The matches will air on the December 20th and December 27th episodes of NXT. The spoilers (courtesy of F4WOnline) are below. NXT Spoilers For 12/20 (Taped On 12/14) Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Axiom; Axiom hit a...
STARDOM Initially Turned Down The Chance To Sign Sasha Banks
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer in the...
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac Officially Rebooked To Headline UFC Vegas 68
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac will be given another shot at headlining a UFC card. Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case.
