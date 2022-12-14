Flathead County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Swan Lake after a two hour standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, Flathead County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Working in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., but it continued onto a driveway off MT 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. The subject refused to exit his vehicle and there was information that a handgun was in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the release he has "great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities." The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO