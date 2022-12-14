Read full article on original website
BPCT presents "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites everyone to come watch their production of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend, a family favorite brought to life on stage. Based on the classic animated movie, the story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is ousted from the reindeer games in Christmas-town. He flees town, meets up with new friends Hermey and Yukon, and a series of funny and endearing adventures ensue including a visit to The Island of Misfit Toys and trouble from the abominable Snow Monster. Rudolph journeys home, where...
Photographer Bruce Miller showcases work in upcoming BACC exhibit
Bruce Miller grew up in Montana with a love of photography, now he travels the world in search of people and places that challenge the imagination and break preconceptions. Miller has been published internationally, and now a collection of his work will be displayed at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center starting Dec. 15. Miller is currently based in Idaho, but much of his work takes place overseas. After a trip to Africa reignited his love for photography in 2006, he and his wife began their work in conservation. An artist in her own right, his wife has a career...
MDT and alpine coaster developers seek traffic mitigation options for approach permit
Amid strident opposition from nearby residents, the Montana Department of Transportation is working with developers of an alpine coaster in the Lakeside area to find traffic mitigation solutions in anticipation of constructing the project on a busy U.S. 93. Already a priority in the Lakeside area, traffic safety has emerged as one of the major concerns shared by residents opposed to the alpine coaster. The Upper West Shore Alliance has advocated for increased highway safety and its members have previously spoken out against the project. Executive Director Janie Lewer said the group has fielded complaints and concerns about the coaster...
Bigfork outdoor recreation survey available through Dec. 31
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance, or BORA, is seeking public input as part of their community-led effort to develop an outdoor recreation plan for the Bigfork area. This “Recreation Connection Action Plan”, or RCAP, is intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality recreation access for all to Bigfork’s rivers, mountains, parks, trails and Flathead Lake. In November, BORA conducted in-person and virtual community workshops to obtain input through interactive discussions. To supplement these workshops and provide an opportunity for engagement from community members unable to attend these meetings, a community survey is now available online and at various locations around...
Vikings wrestlers take sixth at Bob Kinney Classic in Superior
The Vikings wrestlers compiled 90 points to earn sixth as the Bigfork boys were in action at the Bob Kinney Classic in Superior over the weekend. Dale Relyea had the top finish for the Vikings, earning second in the 182-pount division. Relyea opened the tournament with by pinning Libby’s Matthew Neimi in 4:23 in the quarterfinals before earning a 5-1 decision over Florence-Carlton’s Sean laron in the semifinals. Florence-Carlton’s Jared Weaver pinned Relyea in 3:20 in the title match. Four Vikings earned fourth-place finishes, including Angus Anderson (132), Wyatt Elwell (160), Lyrik Fainter (103) and Evan Tidwell (170). Anderson went 4-2 at the tournament,...
Swan Lake standoff ends in arrest
Flathead County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Swan Lake after a two hour standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, Flathead County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Working in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., but it continued onto a driveway off MT 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. The subject refused to exit his vehicle and there was information that a handgun was in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the release he has "great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities." The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Bigfork Elementary sees high scores for fall assessment
Bigfork Elementary School recently completed their fall assessment and results show that most students are doing well in math and reading, not requiring any intervention assistance from staff. Principal Brenda Clarke said the school recently adopted a new assessment platform called Fast Bridge, which they use three times a year to determine if students are falling behind and need extra support. The assessment tests reading and math for kindergarten through fourth grade, and identifies students as “high risk, some risk or low risk” for needing intervention. District wide results show 78% of students testing as low risk in math and...
Bigfork Elves 'deck the halls' in downtown
The Bigfork Elves have once again transformed Bigfork into "Montana's Christmas Village." The Elves' are a nonprofit organization with the sole purpose of decorating downtown for Christmas each year. The group is comprised of many familiar local faces, but people also fly in from around the country to help decorate the town. ...
Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance gathers public input for action plan
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance has been reaching out for public input during the month of November to ask community members what they would like to see when it comes to the future of recreation opportunities in and around Bigfork. Established earlier this year, BORA was formed in an attempt to get everyone on the same page when it comes to recreation in and around Bigfork. Now, they are formally beginning their planning process for their “Recreation Connection Action Plan,” or RCAP, intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality access to nearby rivers, mountains, parks, and Flathead Lake. BORA is composed...
Vikings split pair at Class A tournament to open season
After a blowout win over Stevensville to open the season Friday, the Vikings got a good test from defending Class A state champion Butte Central Saturday and finished 1-1 at the Tip Off Tournament in Frenchtown. The Vikings used a balanced scoring attack to make short work of the Yellow Jackets Friday, getting 13 points from Eli Thorness, eight from Bryce Gilliard and seven each from Jack Jensen and Nick Walker. Bigfork jumped out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 13-3 in the second to build a 35-3 halftime advantage. The Vikings won the second-half battle 14-10...
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
"Read Between the Wines" raises funds for a new Bigfork library
The ImagineIF Foundation held "Read Between the Wines" last week, a fundraising event to benefit the Bigfork Library Project, which aims to transform the Bethany Lutheran Church Ark Building into a new branch of the ImagineIF library system. The ImagineIF Foundation has raised more than $821,000, getting close to reaching the $1.2 million needed to begin construction on the new Bigfork library. ...
Whistling Andy Distillery opens at their new location
Whistling Andy Distillery in Bigfork, Montana is approaching its 12 year anniversary this December. Montana’s oldest distillery will be celebrating by opening their new 25,000 square foot location in Bigfork right next to Sliter’s Hardware Store. Along with Whistling Andy’s expansion is the opening of Andy’s Crafthouse, our new restaurant and bar. Andy’s Crafthouse will be serving Modern American Pub Fare and will be open seven days a week starting at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and will remain open through dinner. We will continue serving our handcrafted cocktails and will now have Montana beer and small batch wines. Andy’s Crafthouse will be opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, November 23rd. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience a new dining experience in Bigfork. Andy’s Crafthouse will be open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 8030 Hwy 35 in Bigfork. Grand opening celebration will be at a later date.
Next Bigfork blood drive scheduled for Dec. 6
The Red Cross is taking sign ups for their next blood drive in Bigfork. Montana's blood reserve continues to be below average, and they are looking to find as many local donors as possible. For this blood drive, volunteers obtained a Double Red machine, which allows someone to donate more red blood cells than they usually can, which helps more patients in need. The drive is Tuesday, December 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church/Fellowship Hall (downstairs) on Hwy 35 in Bigfork. Walk-ins are welcome, but having an appointment avoids waiting and saves time. You can sign up directly at www.redcrossblood.org or contact Organizer Steve Shapero by calling 406-890-5040
“Flathead River in Paint” Online Auction is live and continues until Dec. 7
After an engaging and well-attended debut of artwork from the plein-air painting event at Montana Modern Fine Art in Kalispell on Nov. 9th, online bidding has begun on 23 pieces created for the Flathead River In Paint which kicks off fundraising for the Owen Sowerwine conservation project. The paintings were displayed for a week at the gallery and will continue to be displayed at Park Side Credit Union branches in the Flathead Valley through the end of the auction. Local artists Susan Guthrie, Tabby Ivy, Gini Ogle, Therese Ely, Francesca Droll, Karen Leigh, Rob Akey, Jeff Manion, Brandon Wiese, Mark Ogle,...
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
June M. Anderson
June M. Anderson, 94, of Bigfork, Montana, passed away on November 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. June was born on March 21, 1928 to Esker (Mutt) Moore and Gertrude (Shorty) Moore in Craig, Colorado. She came into the world prematurely, and was placed in a shoebox by the wood stove to keep her warm. With little confidence that she would survive, no birth certificate was even issued. But as we know, June was determined and strong willed from the very beginning and she thrived. Brothers Vaughn and Jack were born soon after and their family was complete. Junes' family followed...
Pedestrian death in Lakeside still under investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by at least one vehicle in Lakeside on Nov. 12 remains under investigation, officials with Montana Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Authorities pronounced Curtis David Cain, 57, of Lakeside dead at the scene, said Trooper Robert Hensley, who is overseeing the agency’s investigation into the fatal encounter. He said the call came in about 9 p.m., and local emergency responders reached the stricken man before he arrived. Cain was reportedly struck while walking southbound on U.S. 93 in Lakeside. Hensley said authorities believe Cain had left work at a local restaurant and was headed home...
