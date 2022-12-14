On tonight’s SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt, saying he knows it’s him who keeps attack him, wether or not he says it’s him or uncle howdy, he knows they’re the same person. Bray then made his way to the ring to tell LA that he is indeed not uncle howdy, but LA didn’t believe him. LA Knight attacked Bray Wyatt until the screen showed uncle howdy and before we knew it, he walked out to the stage. Bray was in the ring looking back at him while LA Knight jumped out of the other side of the ring and backed away. Bray wasn’t lying.

