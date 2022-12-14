Read full article on original website
STARDOM Results (12/18/22)
STARDOM’s final show ahead of the Year-End Climax and Stardom Dream Queendom arrived Sunday as the promotion traveled to Kanuma, Tochigi for their third to final stop in 2022. You can find the full results for the show below. Saya Iida def. Lady C and Saki Kashima. 02line (AZM...
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
NXT Live Event Results – 12/17/22
NXT held a live event on December 17th from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) – Axiom def. Damon Kemp. – Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. – Kiana James & Elektra Lopez def. Fallon...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Two Results (12/17/22)
Greektown Wrestling held night two of its Hardcore Holiday event on December 17 from the East End United Regional Ministry in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – Space Monkey def. Tyler Tirva. – Nikita replaces Seleziya Sparx...
Giulia Reveals What Inspired Her To Be A Pro-Wrestler And Gives Advice To Up and Comers
On December 29th Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. At the event, Giulia will battle Syuri for for the World of Stardom Championship. Ahead of the big event, Giulia sat down with Fightful’s Scott Edwards to discuss a heap of topics, including how she got her start in Pro-Wrestling. When asked what inspired her to become a Pro-Wrestler, this is what Giulia had to say;
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results – 12/17/22
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 17th. Matches were taped on November 20th from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17) KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. Bateman...
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
DEFY Air Raid Results (12/17/22)
DEFY Wrestling held its Air Raid event on December 17 from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The event will air on DEFY On Demand on December 22. You can read the full results for the show below. – El Hijo del Vikingo def. Nick Wayne. – Titus Alexander def. Joey...
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
MJF Thought It Was Stupid To Remain Off AEW TV During The Pandemic
MJF has always considered he could generate a greater response from the crowd than anybody else, ever since he joined AEW at its very first pay-per-view in 2019. He maintained his confidence that he would be responsible for the company’s destiny, even though others had doubts about it. The...
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
The Next Chapter Of The Book Of Hobbs Added To AEW Dynamite
The Book Of Hobbs continues. AEW Holiday Bash is set for Wednesday, December 21st on TBS at 8/7c. Lost of matches and segments have been already announced for the show, but, now we have another. AEW has announced that the next chapter in the book of Hobbs is set to air at Holiday Bash. For the last few weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, we’ve seen Will Hobbs walk through and explain the story of his life. Now, we see the next piece this Wednesday.
Uncle Howdy Shows Up On SmackDown
On tonight’s SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt, saying he knows it’s him who keeps attack him, wether or not he says it’s him or uncle howdy, he knows they’re the same person. Bray then made his way to the ring to tell LA that he is indeed not uncle howdy, but LA didn’t believe him. LA Knight attacked Bray Wyatt until the screen showed uncle howdy and before we knew it, he walked out to the stage. Bray was in the ring looking back at him while LA Knight jumped out of the other side of the ring and backed away. Bray wasn’t lying.
WWE Shipped Kurt Angle Jason Jordan’s Birthday Present After He Left It Behind
During Kurt Angle’s recent birthday appearance on Smackdown, Jason Jordan gifted him a photo of himself in his younger years surrounded by a heart made of pasta declaring Kurt Angle to be “#1 Dad.”. Angle ended up losing the gift that night in the arena. While speaking on...
WWE Logo Trademarked For NFTs And ’Virtual Reality Game Services’
WWE has a new set of trademarks. The WWE logo is a very recognizable logo for their brand. On December 13th, WWE filed for three new trademarks on its logo for usage on a variety of merchandise. Also, furthering the company’s attempts to make its mark in the world of cryptocurrency and new digital ventures, WWE applied to trademark its logo for NFT purposes and for use in online “virtual reality games.”
Xia Li Revealed As The Mystery Attacker
Tegan Nox was attacked by a mystery person dressed in all black on SmackDown. Following the attack, they were dragged to the back by security. On WWE’s social media, they posted an exclusive video of Adam Pearce approaching the attacker and pulling their hood off to reveal that it was Xia Li. She didn’t say anything, just had an angry look. Pearce told the security to let her go and demanded she take a walk with him. You can see the video below.
HOG Revelations Results (12/17/22)
House of Glory held its Revelations events on December 17 from La Boom in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) def. Nolo Kitano. – Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez def....
